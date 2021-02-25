Seafood Powders Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031

Seafood Powders Market: Overview

Seafood powders are nutritional compound extracts derived from seafood sources such as fish, crabs, lobsters, shrimps and others. Seafood powders are used for different applications like for dressings, dips, fillings, spreads, sauces etc. The wide range of practical applications of seafood powders leads to increasing demand for seafood powders from consumers over the forecast period.

The rise in the food processing industry is likely to expand the market for seafood powders. The growing soups and snacking industry will have a positive impact on the seafood powders market.

The new developments in seafood flavors has led to an increase in the use of seafood powders due to its benefit of enhancing the natural sodium of the body. The increased consumption of seafood powders for protein stimulates the immune system, which is likely to expand the market for seafood powders.

Seafood Powders Market: Market Dynamics

Rising use of seafood powders as a protein rich ingredient in the food processing industry is the key driver for the growth of global seafood powders market. Seafood powders are gaining importance as they play a vital role in improving food digestibility and nutrient absorption. Seafood powders are achieving popularity as they are replacing other nutritional supplements for improved health.

Additionally, the booming nutraceutical supplement industry across the globe is expected to have a positive impact on the global seafood powders market. The rising expenditure on the nutraceutical products and digestive supplements are likely to expand the nutraceutical supplements industry, which is expected to push the demand for seafood powders.

Seafood powders have also known to provide a natural defense system to animals and protecting them against harmful microorganisms. Seafood powders have also reduced the mortality rates of animals and protected them from many infections.

Seafood Powders Market: Market Segmentation

The seafood powders market is segmented into different parts based on type, application and geography. In the production of seafood powders, different sources can be used.

Based on type, the seafood powders market is segmented into:

Anchovy Extract Powder

Codfish Extract Powder

Crab Extract Powder

Lobster Extract Powder

Shrimp Extract Powder

Others

Based on application, the seafood powders market is segmented into:

Dressings

Fillings

Dips

Spreads

Soups

Sauces

Other Application

Seafood Powders Market: Regional Outlook

The market is expected to register a healthy growth across all geographies during the forecast period. The rising food processing and nutritional supplements industry across the globe is likely to push the market for seafood powders. The emerging economies are expected to create a significant demand for seafood powders as there is lucrative growth in the processed food industry.

The South Asia and East Asia collectively represents a considerably high market share for seafood powders, and the seafood powders market is expected to grow at a significantly high rate due to the increasing population and changing food consumption habitats. China and India’s developing market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of seafood powders market. North America is a growing market due to high per capita income and the consumers’ high expenditure on the natural nutraceutical and nutritional food ingredients products, which is likely to boost the seafood powders market.

However, adverse impact on consumers due to hypersensitivity of seafood powders products has been registered with health institutions, which is likely to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Seafood Powders Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the seafood powders market are Seafood Flavours A/S, International Ingredient Solutions, Nikken Foods USA, Advanced Biotech, Savoury Systems International LLC, Chaijinda Seafood Co.,Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd. and Scan American Food Company, among others.

