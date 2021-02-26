Westside Kia States the Reasons Why Kia Seltos Is The Most On-Demand SUV in 2021

Katy, Houston, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — The 2021 Kia Seltos is the carmaker’s new crossover and the smallest in its lineup. This is the answer for buyers who have been asking for all-wheel drive for more than a decade.

The Seltos is a tad larger than the Soul and stands out in its style, but the most beautiful part of the small crossover is the low price, including the all-wheel-drive functioning.

The LX, S, and EX trims use 2.0-liter engines, and the S Turbo and SX Turbo versions use 1.6-liter turbo engines. Both types have four-cylinder and in-line design. The 2.0-liter engine can produce 146 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. A Multi-port gasoline injection is used as the fuel supply system. In contrast, turbo engines use direct gasoline injection, delivering 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet torque to drivers.

For a non-hybrid vehicle, exceeding 30 miles per gallon fuel-economy is an outstanding achievement. Helping the Seltos is a passive stop-and-go function, which temporarily turns off when the engine stops in traffic or at a light. Also, there is an eco-drive mode that improves efficiency. With its gas tank capacity of 13.2 gallons, the Seltos can go a long way before they stop for a refill.

Seltos feels as modern as you would expect from a new car. It is equipped with Kia’s standard all-black bold front grille, rear spoiler, back privacy glass, and 17-inch wheels. Upgrades that can be found on some trims include 18-inch wheels, chrome exterior accents, power sunroofs, roof rails, taillights, fog lights, and daytime running lights.

Inside the cabin, some trims’ seats have blue stitching to make them more unique. LED interior lighting is also available. The SUV starts with an eight-inch touch screen, Bluetooth, smartphone compatibility, and voice recognition. All of this makes it easy to stay in touch with your contacts and access your favorite songs.

In the SX Turbo, the screen measures 10.25 inches, and its technology package offers navigation, remote connectivity, and satellite radio to enhance the entertainment options. Wireless charging is included in the former and SX Turbo, as well as the rear charging port.

There are many driver assistance technologies on the 2021 Kia Seltos. The S, X, S Turbo, and SX Turbo all come with high beam headlights that can simply be turned on and off according to the lighting conditions. Automatic emergency braking can prevent head-on collisions with vehicles or pedestrians and a warning system that can alert drivers when their attention needs to be diverted.

There is also a system available that can alert someone when they drive out of their lane. The upper three trims have more safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic control. The SX Turbo features; highway driving assistance and intelligent cruise control, which allows the Seltos to adjust their speed independently to stay safe.

The 2021 Kia Seltos merges a hatchback soul’s practicality in a large package with a low cost of the automaker and a guaranteed supreme quality guarantee.

Schedule a test drive today, and check out this latest addition to the Kia family at Westside Kia.