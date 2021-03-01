Bed Wedge Market 2028 – 2028 | Evolving Opportunities With – Biopedic, Hermell products inc, Easy comforts, cascade healthcare solutions

Global Bed Wedge Market: Overview

Over switching generations from millennials to gen X to boomers, comfortable sleeping is what everyone desires for. In this fast-paced work environment where technologies continued to move ahead, people putting more effort in work leads to a hectic and strained life. Bed wedge provides multiple health benefits like it improves blood circulation and helps in relieving back pain which fuels the market. Bed wedges are multi-purpose depending on how it is utilized. Bed wedges elevate the head while sleeping which helps sinuses drain freely during fighting nasal and sinus congestions while suffering from flu which drives the bed wedges market. Bed wedges are used in multiple positions as per the requirement of the consumer.

Back problems are widespread in old age people, and bed wedges can help in relieving of the back pain creating the opportunity for the bed wedges market. Bed wedges improve the sleep pattern in the human body and help to cure sleeping disorders which contribute to the rising demand for the bed wedges market. Regular reading habits can also lead to the severe back pain sometime. Bed wedges are getting popular among readers for comfortable reading.

Global Bed Wedge Market Scenario

Bed wedges market is expected to translate a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for bed wedges is expected in North America due to the high pressure and hectic lifestyle of the people. North America region is the primary region for the bed wedge market. APEJ followed by Europe are the next regions with high demand for the bed wedges market. High preference for leisure and comfortable life patterns in Europe will lead to more penetration of the bed wedge market. Latin America and MEA will show decent growth in terms of value during the forecast period in bed wedges market. Prominent players of bed wedges are mainly based in North America, and Europe attributed to high-profit aspects with the enormous customer base. APEJ will observe a high number of local manufacturers. Substantial presence of local manufacturers in comparison to the international ones for the bed wedge market make the market unorganized

Alternatives such as wedge pillows which are comparatively low in cost can hamper the growth of the market.

Global Bed Wedge Market Dynamics

Rising health concerns, back pains, and sleeping disorders are expected to create traction for comfortable beds and mattress creating an open growth opportunity for bed wedge market. With pressure and stress at work, a bed wedge helps improve circulations, reduces pressure on the airway, soothe acid reflux and provides a comfortable sleep, surging to the bed wedges market. Multiple utilization of the bed wedge such as it can be used under legs which can relieve pressure, upright position of the bed wedge can help the person to read on bed comfortably. Such applications create a high demand for the bed wedge market.

Global Bed Wedge Market: Segmentation

Bed wedge market is segmented in material type, weight type, dimension, and sales channel. By material type, bed wedge market is segmented into cotton, cotton blend, bamboo, polyester and leather. By weight, bed wedge market can be classified into upto 3 lbs, 3 to 5 lbs and above 5 lbs. By dimension, bed wedge market can be classified into small (upto 3 inches), medium (3 to 6 inches) and large (above 6 inches). By sales channel, bed wedge market is segmented into Specialty stores, modern trade channels, direct to customer channel and third party online channels. On the basis of regions, bed wedge market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Global bed Wedge Market: Key Players

Majority of the leading players are positioned in North America and Europe, but looking at the demand for the bed wedges many of the prominent players are expanding their customer reach by targeting emerging economies through acquisitions of local and small-scale players. Key players present in the global bed wedge market are Biopedic, Hermell products inc, Easy comforts, cascade healthcare solutions, broyhill solutions and other companies.

