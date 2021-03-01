High Concentration Respiratory Masks Market Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2028

High concentration respiratory masks are used for administration of oxygen. These are used for continence and critical care patients to provide them high concentration oxygen therapy. Emergency respiration can also be given for various breathing and cardiac ailments. High concentration respiratory masks contain a reservoir bag which has adequate amount of oxygen in it and the concentration of oxygen to be delivered consistently depends on the patient’s tidal volume and breathing rate. Almost 80–100% concentration of the oxygen depends on the patient. High concentration respiratory masks in conditions such as Hypoxia help in reducing breathing discomfort and pain. High Concentration Respiratory Masks Market also referred to as the non-rebreathing or partial masks.

The non-rebreathing high concentration respiratory masks do not even require a breathing assistance for the patients. According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 12 million adults are diagnosed with chronic constructive pulmonary disease each year in the U.S. Conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, asthma, heart failure and other cardiac and respiratory situations require oxygen therapy, especially the critically ill patients require high concentration respiratory masks.

High Concentration Respiratory Masks Market: Dynamics

Growing incidence of respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary cases is leading the high concentration respiratory masks market globally. Technological advancements in the high concentration respiratory masks such as less usage of breathing assistance, usability variance, adjustable mask fit to the face are also the other major factors expected to drive the growth of the market for high concentration respiratory masks over the forecast period. People aged 60 years and above usually suffer from breathing problems, which require high concentration respiratory masks, thus the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for high concentration respiratory masks. However, extremely high concentrations of oxygen can lead to serious risk of complications such as lung damage and can even lead to a complete respiratory failure. The side effects associated to the high concentration of oxygen administrated in the body also include decreased long-term performance, which is expected to hinder the growth of the high concentration respiratory masks market over the forecast period.

High Concentration Respiratory Masks Market: Overview

High concentration respiratory masks are preferred for patients dealing with respiratory disorders. Non-rebreather high concentration respiratory masks have two way valves attached to the reservoir bag of oxygen. It can supply up to 100% oxygen as compared to the 21% supplied in the air. Non-rebreather masks are expected to grow over the forecast period owing it to the high concentration of oxygen supply needed for critical wound and trauma cases. Growing number of trauma cases requiring oxygen therapy is expected to drive the growth of the market for non-rebreather segment. Disposable masks segment is also projected to have significant growth over the forecast period due to less risks of infections. Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the global high concentration respiratory masks market owing to the increased incidence of respiratory disorders and trauma cases.

High Concentration Respiratory Masks Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global market for high concentration respiratory masks due to growing adoption of oxygen therapy masks for the treatment of various chronic respiratory disorders. Government initiatives for trauma and critical care patients is also driving the market for High Concentration Respiratory Masks in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increase in geriatric population in the Europe region has a great impact on the market growth because of increase in incidence of people dealing with asthma, chronic obstructive respiratory disorders etc.

High Concentration Respiratory Masks Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global high concentration respiratory masks market are Ventlab LLC, Intersurgical Ltd., Fairmont Medical, Bound Tree Medical, Teleflex Medical, Salter Labs, Medline Industries, Inc., AHA Hyperbarics GmbH, Bound Tree Medical and VYAIRE.

