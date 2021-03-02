dbForge Fusions Upgraded with New Connectivity Options

Posted on 2021-03-02 by in Software // 0 Comments

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released the improved dbForge Fusion for MySQL and dbForge Fusion for Oracle with new connectivity options. The update provides an easy connection to the new versions of database engines and cloud services.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers for the most popular database servers, introduced the update of dbForge Fusion for MySQL and dbForge Fusion for Oracle. Improvements focused on supporting the latest database engines and cloud services.

According to the release, dbForge Fusion for MySQL, v. 6.6 now provides connectivity support for:

  • MySQL 8.0;
  • Percona 8.0;
  • MariaDB 10.1-10.5;
  • Azure MySQL.

The version 3.10 of dbForge Fusion for Oracle now features connectivity support for:

  • Oracle 12c R2;
  • Oracle 18c;
  • Oracle 19c.

To learn more about the release, visit
https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-fusion-for-mysql-v66.html 

https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-fusion-for-oracle-v310.html

dbForge Fusion for MySQL is a powerful Visual Studio plugin designed to simplify MySQL database development and enhance data management capabilities.

dbForge Fusion for Oracle is a useful Visual Studio add-in designed to enhance productivity of Oracle database development and simplify data management process.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution