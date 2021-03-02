dbForge Fusions Upgraded with New Connectivity Options

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released the improved dbForge Fusion for MySQL and dbForge Fusion for Oracle with new connectivity options. The update provides an easy connection to the new versions of database engines and cloud services.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers for the most popular database servers, introduced the update of dbForge Fusion for MySQL and dbForge Fusion for Oracle. Improvements focused on supporting the latest database engines and cloud services.

According to the release, dbForge Fusion for MySQL, v. 6.6 now provides connectivity support for:

MySQL 8.0;

Percona 8.0;

MariaDB 10.1-10.5;

Azure MySQL.

The version 3.10 of dbForge Fusion for Oracle now features connectivity support for:

Oracle 12c R2;

Oracle 18c;

Oracle 19c.

To learn more about the release, visit

https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-fusion-for-mysql-v66.html

https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-fusion-for-oracle-v310.html

dbForge Fusion for MySQL is a powerful Visual Studio plugin designed to simplify MySQL database development and enhance data management capabilities.

dbForge Fusion for Oracle is a useful Visual Studio add-in designed to enhance productivity of Oracle database development and simplify data management process.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.