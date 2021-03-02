Rehabilitation Equipment Market Worth $16.6 billion by 2025 – Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growth in Rehabilitation Equipment Market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population. In addition, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the rehab equipment market during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness and access to rehabilitation services in emerging markets is expected to restrain market growth.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Recent Developments:

# In January 2020, Medline Industries, Inc. (US) acquired Médi-Sélect (Canada), a medical and dental supplies distributor, to expand its geographical presence and position in the Quebec market.

# In November 2019, GF Health Products, Inc. (US) launched the Lumex Clinical Care Recliner.

# In January 2018, GF Health Products, Inc. (US) acquired Intensa, Inc. (US) This acquisition allowed GF Heath Products to expand its existing product portfolio in medical/laboratory seating, casework, furniture, and equipment.

Rehab Equipment Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global rehabilitation equipment market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

# The revenue generated from the sale of rehabilitation equipment by leading players has been determined through primary and secondary research.

# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Based on product,

The rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices. The therapy equipment segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of various injuries and chronic conditions.

Based on end user,

The rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, home care settings, and other end users. The home care settings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing focus on reducing healthcare costs and government initiatives to promote home healthcare. In addition, healthcare spending for home services has grown significantly, reflecting an increase in the use of home-based services.

Geographical Scenario: Europe accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as supportive government initiatives for safe patient handling, rising geriatric population, and the high burden of chronic conditions are driving the growth of the European market. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing venture capital investments, availability of technologically advanced products, and strategic expansion of market players in this region.

Global Leaders: Prominent players in the rehabilitation equipment market include Invacare Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US), Dynatronics Corporation (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Carex Health Brands, Inc. (US), Roma Medical (UK), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), Etac AB (Sweden), Joerns Healthcare (US), Prism Medical UK (UK), EZ Way, Inc. (US), TecnoBody (Italy), Proxomed (Germany), Handicare (Sweden), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Enraf-Nonius (Netherlands), and Antano Group (Italy).