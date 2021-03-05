a1qa attends the CIO Digital Summit 2021

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Throughout March 8-10, a1qa will participate in the CIO Digital Summit to discuss the prospects for integrating technologies into business processes and to share real-life cases of optimizing workflows. The event is held online and brings together 45+ IT leaders.

With the changing area of CIOs’ responsibilities, new opportunities, and a need in new ways to adapt to economic and market conditions, the companies’ representatives will focus on how to generate revenue through introducing innovations, applying effective data processing and analysis, and more.

Within the framework of the three-day Summit, a1qa’s Head of global business development Dima Tish and Marketing director Valeria Sologoub deliberate on the value the companies can derive from rethinking their business strategies and enabling technology leadership due to executing digital transformation initiatives, shifting to Agile, securely moving to the cloud, and many more.

Dima Tish is also taking part in the roundtable discussion on the topic “Capitalising on new influence ― Push through critical change and move from servant to enabler” covering how CIOs can deliver business and operational benefits faster amid the pandemic and post-covid world.

In this regard, Dima Tish provided the following comment:

“Although 2020 affected literally every organization, it’s vital to perceive the pandemic as an opportunity to transform. Applying such ways of ensuring business resilience like integrating remote teams into the corporate culture and relying on outsourcing, CIOs can undergo digital transformation successfully and manage accelerated company growth with confidence.”

During its eighteen-year history, a1qa has been assisting clients globally, including the Fortune 500 list companies, in delivering top-tier software across a range of industries. Nurturing proper testing solutions within 10+ in-house CoEs and R&D helped 800+ QA engineers successfully deliver 1,500 projects. a1qa has confirmed the compliance of the processes with the international ISO 9001: 2015 standard.

