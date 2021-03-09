Tangerine Extract Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Tangerine Extract market Outlook:

Tangerine is an orange-coloured citrus fruit from the Rutaceae family. The sweetness, tender pulp and low acidity of the tangerine fruit makes it one of the most preferred citrus fruits in the world. Tangerine extract is widely used as a food flavouring agent due to its sweet and citrus taste. Tangerine extract is used in bakery, confectioneries, carbonated beverages and alcoholic beverages to intensify the taste of the product. Moreover, tangerine extract is rich in vitamin A and C, owing to which it is used in cosmetics and personal care products, such as soaps, shower gels, body lotions, hand cream and bath oils, to nourish the skin as well as to provide glow and radiance. Tangerine extract is also used in essential oils in aromatherapy and other spa treatments to relax the mind and muscles as well as to pacify nervous tension. Furthermore, it is used in nutraceuticals as a supplement rich in vitamin C. Tangerine extract also helps improve digestion and prevents flatulence.

The citrus flavour and sweetness of tangerine extract is boosting its usage in the food & beverage industry:

The demand for tangerine extract is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to its rich & intense flavour and pleasant aroma. The growing food and beverage industry is expected to boost the demand for tangerine extract as tangerine extract is a popular flavouring ingredient for bakery and beverages due to its tangy taste. It is widely used in carbonated drinks and juices to imbibe a citrus flavour. Moreover, growth in the number of cosmetic and personal care products is expected to boost the demand for tangerine extract as it is rich in vitamins and has the ability to nurture & soften skin. Tangerine extract is used in various shower gels, soaps, bath creams and perfumes due to its refreshing and pleasing aroma. In addition, tangerine extract is used in essential oils due to its therapeutic effect and ability to pacify nervous tension. Tangerine extract is also used in nutraceuticals to improve digestion as well as to promote proper liver functioning.

Tangerine Extract market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global tangerine extract market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global tangerine extract market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global tangerine extract market has been segmented as:

Food flavouring agent

Bakery

Confectionary

Beverages

Alcoholic beverage

Carbonated beverage

Dairy Beverages

Fragrance and aromatherapy

Cosmetics and skin care

Nutraceuticals

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global tangerine extract market has been segmented as:

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience store

Independent small groceries

Online retailers

On the basis of end use, the global tangerine extract market has been segmented as:

Retail

Industrial

On the basis of region, the global tangerine extract market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Global Tangerine Extract market: Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global tangerine extract market are Kerry Inc., Lionel Hitchen Limited, A.M. Todd Botanical Therapeutics, OliveNation, Bath & Bloom, Grisi, Paula’s Choice, All Star Extracts, NOW Foods, Jacksonville Mercantile, Creation Pharm, Innisfree Inc. and Rocky Mountain Oils LLC.

Opportunities for tangerine extract market participants:

Tangerine extract is expected to witness lucrative demand in the market due to the growing demand for flavours and essences in the food industry. The applications of tangerine extracts in bakery, candies, chocolates and beverages are among the prime factors driving the tangerine extract market. The popularity of citrus flavour among consumers is encouraging manufacturers to offer more products with the tangy taste of tangerine. Another driver of the tangerine market is the increasing market of cosmetics and personal care products. Tangerine extract is used to imbibe fragrance in personal care products along with skin nourishing and replenishing properties. Tangerine extract also finds applications in nutraceuticals, which is also boosting the demand for tangerine extract. The demand for tangerine extract is higher in regions such as Europe and North America due to an increase in the demand for cosmetic and personal care products. In addition, regions such as Asia Pacific are also expected to provide an increasing market opportunity for tangerine extract due to an increase in the per capita disposable income of consumers.

Brief Approach to Research Tangerine Extract Market:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in this study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

