Android app update for CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET and Teaching Exam Preparation – Careerdost

Posted on 2021-03-10 by in Education, Internet & Online // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Latest App Update for Android App – TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET Exam Preparation and Quiz (Version: 2.2.2) for TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET, TGT, PGT, B.Ed, KVS, Teacher exam preparation aspirants and other state level teacher’s competitive exams has been launched on 6th March 2021.

What’s New:

✅ OPTIMIZED for Tablet Users.
✅ ADDED More PDF Resources.
✅ FILE SAVING ENABLED for Android 10 and up.
✅ ENABLED Multiple RESULTS IMAGE Capture.
✅ LATEST Quiz Launched for CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ KVS Aspirants & ADDED more Solved Questions.
✅ SMART Login feature is Enabled, now you can Login via Google and Facebook.
✅ FOLLOW US on YouTube and Pinterest for more  interesting educational posts, math tricks, solved aptitude questions.

Why TET, CTET, UPTET Exam Preparation and Quiz?
✅ This app content is based on the updated guidelines of TET, CTET, UPTET 2021 by CBSE.
✅ This is an exam preparation and quiz app for CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ TGT/ PGT/ B.Ed/ Teacher/ KVS Exam.
✅ LATEST Quiz Launched for CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ TGT/ PGT/ B.Ed/ Teacher/ KVS Aspirants.
✅ DOWNLOAD CTET/ UPTET and all other TET Teacher Exam Solved Previous Year Question Papers.
✅ Video Gallery and Solved Examples are also set in accordance with CBSE TET, CTET, UPTET 2021 Syllabus.

Best App for your CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ TGT/ PGT/ B.Ed/ Teacher/ KVS Exam Preparation!!

Using this App, aspirants can prepare for CTET, UPTET & various other state level TET exams. The application offers multiple choice questions (MCQ) of following subjects:

Child Development and Pedagogy quiz questions in hindi for teachers
Environmental Studies test questions in hindi for teachers
Hindi Language / Grammar test for teachers
English Language / Grammar test for teachers
Physics / Chemistry / Maths / Biology quiz questions in hindi for teachers
Ancient / Medieval / Modern History quiz questions in hindi for teachers
Social Studies / Social Science / Geography / Polity / Political Science test questions in hindi for teachers

Features:
📕 Best app for CTET exam preparation, UPTET exam preparation, SUPER TET exam preparation, TGT/ PGT/ B.Ed/ Teacher and KVS Preparation
📕 Some of the popular categories are Child Development, Hindi Language/ Grammar, English Language/ Grammar, maths, science and environment studies.

Popular categories:

