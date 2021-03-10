Android app update for CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET and Teaching Exam Preparation – Careerdost

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Latest App Update for Android App – TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET Exam Preparation and Quiz (Version: 2.2.2) for TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET, TGT, PGT, B.Ed, KVS, Teacher exam preparation aspirants and other state level teacher’s competitive exams has been launched on 6th March 2021.

What’s New:

✅ OPTIMIZED for Tablet Users.

✅ ADDED More PDF Resources.

✅ FILE SAVING ENABLED for Android 10 and up.

✅ ENABLED Multiple RESULTS IMAGE Capture.

✅ LATEST Quiz Launched for CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ KVS Aspirants & ADDED more Solved Questions.

✅ SMART Login feature is Enabled, now you can Login via Google and Facebook.

✅ FOLLOW US on YouTube and Pinterest for more interesting educational posts, math tricks, solved aptitude questions.

Why TET, CTET, UPTET Exam Preparation and Quiz?

✅ This app content is based on the updated guidelines of TET, CTET, UPTET 2021 by CBSE.

✅ This is an exam preparation and quiz app for CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ TGT/ PGT/ B.Ed/ Teacher/ KVS Exam.

✅ LATEST Quiz Launched for CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ TGT/ PGT/ B.Ed/ Teacher/ KVS Aspirants.

✅ DOWNLOAD CTET/ UPTET and all other TET Teacher Exam Solved Previous Year Question Papers.

✅ Video Gallery and Solved Examples are also set in accordance with CBSE TET, CTET, UPTET 2021 Syllabus.

Best App for your CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ TGT/ PGT/ B.Ed/ Teacher/ KVS Exam Preparation!!

Using this App, aspirants can prepare for CTET, UPTET & various other state level TET exams. The application offers multiple choice questions (MCQ) of following subjects:

✅ Child Development and Pedagogy quiz questions in hindi for teachers

✅ Environmental Studies test questions in hindi for teachers

✅ Hindi Language / Grammar test for teachers

✅ English Language / Grammar test for teachers

✅ Physics / Chemistry / Maths / Biology quiz questions in hindi for teachers

✅ Ancient / Medieval / Modern History quiz questions in hindi for teachers

✅ Social Studies / Social Science / Geography / Polity / Political Science test questions in hindi for teachers

Features:

📕 Best app for CTET exam preparation, UPTET exam preparation, SUPER TET exam preparation, TGT/ PGT/ B.Ed/ Teacher and KVS Preparation

📕 Some of the popular categories are Child Development, Hindi Language/ Grammar, English Language/ Grammar, maths, science and environment studies.

