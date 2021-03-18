Tele-ICU Services Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

The global demand for tele-ICU services experienced an incredible rise in the ongoing pandemic due to rising concern on health and well-being. The market players in 2021 are making huge investments in research and developments to ensure better and mobile services to the patients.

Growing attraction towards new and better ways oftreating patients is creating significant demand for tele-ICU services in 2021. Additional clinical support and surveillance provided by the tele-ICU services along with timely interventions is creating significant fascination among the users.

Improved safety services provided by tele-ICU services are attracting the users towards it as better services are something every patient demands. Tele-intensive care unit is providing all the necessary safety services to the patients globally which is pushing its market growth further.

In 2021, threat of Covid-19 and other chronic diseases are putting a pressure on providing highly efficient services to patients with fastest recovery. Further, increasing demand for advanced medical facilities continues to add immense progress.

Market leaders in 2021 like Biocartis Corporation and InTouch Technologies Incorporation are incorporating joint ventures, partnership agreements, research & developments, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and new product launches as their strategies to maintain their respective positions in this market.

The global Tele-ICU services market is segmented on the basis of component type, service type, End Users and geography:

Segmentation by component Type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by Service type,

Intensivist

Co-Managed

Open

Open With Consultants

Others

Segmentation by End User type,

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Specialty Care centers

Based on the component type Tele-ICU services market is segmented into Hardware (computer system, communication lines, therapeutic devices, physiological monitors, display panels and video feed) and software. Hardware components of tele-ICU services market held a revenue share of around 80% in 2015. Tele-ICU services market segmented by service type, the intensivist manages patient care directly; with tele-ICU, problems of patients are identified instantly, leading to quick and complete interventions. Currently, 45.6 % had a number of consultants working with the patient’s primary care physician. With intensivist treating only 23% of patients but it is expected to grow as patients and caregivers are looking for better choice of healthcare.

Tele-ICU services market by end user type is expected to be dominated by Multispecialty hospitals. Tele-ICUs can be effective after adopting and implementing in hospitals by reducing costs of treatment, minimizing length of stay in ICUs, by reducing medication errors, and increasing patient safety. Tele-ICU services market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period attributing to choice for better healthcare, aging population, and chronic diseases requiring ICU admission.

On the basis of geography, global Tele-ICU services market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the tele-ICU services market and is only expected to grow. Middle East and Africa has lowest adoption attributed to infrastructure and facilities required. On the contrary, tele-ICU services market for Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Changing infrastructure and various government initiatives in countries like India and China will drive growth for tele-ICU Services market across Asia Pacific region.

Key major players in the global tele-ICU services market are: Banner Health, Philips, UPMC Italy, TeleICU, VISICU, Advanced ICU Care, inTouch Health, iMDsoft, INTeleICU and Inova.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Tele-ICU Services Market Segments

Tele-ICU Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Tele-ICU Services Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Tele-ICU Services Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Tele-ICU Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

