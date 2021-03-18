Isoamylene Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Isoamylene Market: Introduction

Isoamylene, also known as 2-methyl-2-butene, is a colorless and flammable liquid that falls under the class of unsaturated hydrocarbons. It is used in the production of chemicals and chemicals intermediates and serves a wide range of applications that include flavors and fragrance, pesticides, UV stabilizers, hot melt adhesives, pharmaceutical, and many more. It has very low density and insoluble in water. Commercially, it is prepared by treating isoprene and C5 fractionate which is found via naphtha cracking of crude oil.

It has wide range of applications in the fragrance industry, as it is prominently used in the synthesis of fragrance chemicals. Besides, it also finds vast application in formulations in peroxides and polymer antioxidants. Pure isoamylene (99%) is used in the production of agricultural products and resins. Due to the growing demand from end-use industries, the market for isoamylene is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The isoamylene market is likely to boost with a higher single-digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Isoamylene Market: Dynamics

Global isoamylene market is growing rapidly due to the huge demand for polymer antioxidants and flavor & fragrance across the globe. Flavor & fragrance holds one-third of global isoamylene consumption and is widely used in the production of fragrance chemicals. Collaboration between the prominent market players and the research centers and universities to develop advance products based on isoamylene has also led to the market’s growth. Also, manufacturers are focusing on the expansion of isoamylene production to maintain a horizontal supply-demand gap.

Moreover, niche applications such as pharmaceutical and UV stabilizers are anticipated to be the key factor for the growth of isoamylene consumption over the coming years. However, isoamylene being highly volatile and flammable, the manufacturers face difficulties in storage and handling, which adds up to overall cost of the product. This fact along with tight supply of isoamylene tend to hamper the market growth over the long term forecast.

Isoamylene Market: Segmentation

Based on the application, the global isoamylene Market is segmented as:

Pesticides

Pharmaceutical

Catalyst

Flavor & Fragrance

UV stabilizer

Hot melt adhesives

Anti-oxidants

Others

Based on the region, the isoamylene market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Isoamylene Market: Regional Outlook

Global isoamylene market is divided into six regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, and MEA. Among the regions mentioned above, East Asia accounts for around one-third of the global isoamylene market owing to presence of key manufacturers and escalating industrialization in the region. In addition, steadily rising agriculture and pharmaceutical industries also tend to provide an upswing to the regional isoamylene market. On the other hand, Europe has witnessed significant growth over the forecast period due to vast flavor & fragrance industry and enormous growth in downstream industries in the region. Latin America is expected to have a swift growth in global isoamylene market due to increase in demand for specialty chemicals, growing automotive industry in Mexico and establishment of manufacturing units in the region. Moreover, North America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period and showcase a similar trend as of Europe. South Asia & Oceania region is anticipated to grow at a fast pace as the manufacturers are shifting towards low cost manufacturing countries. India and Indonesia would be the two lucrative countries within isoamylene market. Middle East & Africa is expected to have a single-digit growth in the global isoamylene market.

Isoamylene Market: Market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global Isoamylene market are Jinhai Chengguang, Zibo Liantan Chemical, Biesterfeld AG, Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Shanghai Petrochemical Company, INEOS Oligomers, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical. The isoamylene market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the isoamylene market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The isoamylene market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies and application.

Isoamylene Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Isoamylene Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Russia, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

