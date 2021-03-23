Medical Equipment Providers, India

Nagpur, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — We are in the era of globalization. The development of the new medical system framework with the focus on the need of the patients is the modern version of the traditional healthcare system. We believe that every hospital must be well equipped with all the required devices to be able to provide complete healthcare services to patients. With the latest inventions and tools, medical science is upgraded and better than before.

We have an extensive range of services that all together participate in the development of the modern healthcare system.

Export and import of medical equipment and devices

Our approach is influenced by the requirement of public health, which complements our perspective. With detailed knowledge of the German healthcare system and equipment, we have a vast list of healthcare equipment to supply worldwide. The standard of importing and exporting services worldwide and the qualitative healthcare devices which are needed to set up a multispecialty hospital is our key strength, which also keeps us apart from the competitors. Our objective is to fill the gap between authentic and functional healthcare equipment requirements and supply all over the world. We are currently serving the world’s leading healthcare organizations with our healthcare products.

Healthcare devices that we supply:

Human B/W Ultrasound/Sonography Machine,

Human Ultrasound/Sonography/Color Doppler Machine,

Veterinary B/W Ultrasound/Sonography Machine,

Veterinary Ultrasound/Sonography/Color Doppler Machine,

T.Scanner,

MRI,

Whole Body Bone Mass Densitometer,

Mammography,

Digital Radiography (DR) Systems,

Echo-cardiac USG/Sonography/Color Doppler machine,

Ozone Generator for disinfection & purification,

Oxygen Concentrator,

Modular OT,

Modular ICU,

Modular ICCU,

Ventilators,

Multi Para Patient Monitor,

Infusion Pump,

Syringe Pump,

ECG,

Defibrillators,

Holters,

Electrophoresis Systems,

Electrolyte Analyzers,

Clinical Chemical Analyzers,

CSSD Systems,

IVF & IUI Systems,

All type of Endoscopy Systems,

Ophthalmology Equipment,

EECP Machine,

Digital Angiography,

OPG,

Pulse Oximeter,

OT Table,

Obstetrics, Gynecology Delivery Table,

Haemo Dialysis Machine,

CPAP,

BIPAP,

Baby Warmer,

NICU Bed,

OT Lights,

Anaesthesia Machine,

Anaesthesia Work Station,

Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyser,

Fully Automated, Random Access Clinical Chemistry Analyzers,

Fully Automatic Clinical Chemistry Analyzer,

Electrolyte Analysers,

A Complete Range of Advanced 3 Part & 5 Part Fully Automated (21 & 22 Parameters) Haematology Analysers,

Fully Automatic 5 Part WBC Analysers,

Manual & Automated (Manual & Automated Gel) Electrophoresis Systems,

Clinical Electrophoresis System,

Complete Range of Histopathology,

Dental Unit:

Setting Up Small Community Hospital :

We are a leading company with the services of hospital consulting, hospital planning, and designing and providing various solutions for turnkey hospital projects. Our experience in healthcare, hospital economics, and the public healthcare system make us apt in making you learned about the medical technology industry and support you to access the market of innovative medical devices. We fulfill your requirements of the hospital in room fittings such as pressure control equipment, hygiene equipment, nitrogen equipment, ECG equipment, and more. Our team is a unique combination of expertise and experience in modern healthcare devices to support you in developing successful strategies of setting up small community hospitals. With accurately gathered data and trusted import and export research and analysis, we can help you to get a solution in every step of your hospital business.

