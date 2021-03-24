Sports Medicine Market: Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries to Drive Market Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the sports medicine market is primarily driven by factors such the increasing incidences of sports injuries, continuous influx of new products & treatment modalities, developments in the field of regenerative medicine, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The sports medicine market is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Sports Medicine Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing incidence of sports injuries to drive market growth

Globally, the incidence of sports injuries has increased over the last few years, primarily due to the growing participation in sports as well as active participation in fitness activities (as a result of the growing focus on leading healthy lifestyles). According to Stanford Children’s Health, approximately 30 million adolescents and children in the US participate in sports annually, and more than 3.5 million sports injuries are reported each year. According to the Board of Certification for Athletic Trainers, an estimated 2 million acute ankle injuries occur annually in the US.

Restrains: High cost of orthopedic implants and other devices

The major restraining factor for the growth of sports medicine market is high cost of implants. The cost of these implants is a major concern for market growth in countries such as India, where only a small section of the population is under insurance coverage (according to the IRDA, in 2017, 76% of the Indian population was uninsured). With an overall average cost of more than USD 12,000 in developing countries, affording such a costly treatment is still a big challenge for most of the population.

Opportunities: Expansion and market penetration opportunities in emerging economies.

Emerging countries such as India and China are home to a large patient base and are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for players operating in the sports medicine market primarily due to the rising disposable incomes in these countries (as a result of the rapid economic growth) and increasing participation in sports and physical activities. Also, currently, governments in these countries are undertaking initiatives to expand and modernize their respective healthcare infrastructures.

Challenges: Dearth of skilled professional

One of the major challenges for the sports medicine market is the lack of trained orthopedic professionals as orthopedic surgeons carry out most of the procedures for various sports injuries. According to a new report by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), published in April 2018, there will be a shortage of between 20,700 and 30,500 physicians for surgical specialties in the US by 2030.

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the sports medicine market during the forecast period

Factors such as the rising popularity of sports and physical activity, increasing awareness regarding the prevention & treatment of sports injuries, and growing investments in sports medicine are driving the North American sports medicine devices market.

Leading Companies of Sports Medicine Market

The major vendors in the global sports medicine market include Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US), Össur (Iceland), MedShape (US), Cramer Products (US), Biotek ( India), RôG Sports Medicine (US).

