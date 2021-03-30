Fats Duvall’s Rhum Café to have long-awaited grand opening April 29 in iconic Hudson Square neighborhood

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Fats Duvall’s Rhum Café will have its grand opening on Thursday, April 29th at 286 Spring Street, at the intersection of New York City’s iconic Hudson Square, SoHo and Tribeca neighborhoods. Fats invites guests to experience homemade Latin-Caribbean food specialties and original rum cocktails in a colorful and cozy atmosphere.

Fats Duvall’s menu blends Latin-Caribbean tropical flavors into unique drink specialties and small plates. Food specialties include signature Empanadas and homemade Beignets, as well as Guava-Q Wings and Loaded Yucca Fries. The extensive menu features many Gluten Free, Vegan, and Vegetarian options.

Original handcrafted cocktails are developed with freshly squeezed juices, such as the Pink Flamingo featuring overproof rum, watermelon, grapefruit and guava juice, served in a Pink Flamingo glass. Several menu items such as the Banana Bread Pudding (with Coconut Rum Sauce) dessert and Turn Me On cocktail are finished tableside for a memorable experience. “I always try to put a touch of my Latin side in the cocktails that I create” said Head Bartender Linda Garcia, who joins Fats from renowned cocktail bars such as Clover Club and Le Boudoir.

In addition to the vibrant selection of rums, the full service bar features a selection of unique beers from around the world. Fats Duvall’s is a destination like no other, with Caribbean inspired rich colors and vibrant murals allowing locals and tourists to experience a relaxed and tropical vibe. The tempo of the music represents a mix of genres: Salsa, Bachata, Afrobeats and Soca to create an unprecedented ambiance.

“We strive to create an inclusive environment. We’re blending influences from anywhere rum can be found. You’ll see inspiration deriving from Latin America, the Caribbean and even New Orleans and Europe” said Denise Polonia, General Manager. “Fats is the fun and cozy bar to experience fresh and creative cocktails; and if you’re ready to be adventurous, we’ll suggest flights of select rums based on what you already drink.”

Below is the full team behind the restaurant:

Design and Development — Jerry Atkins, Thomas Battaglia

Food Concepts — David Perlman, Monique Cadavona

Historical cocktail research — Linda Atkins, Elise Amoroso, Denise Polonia

Original cocktail development — Denise Polonia, Linda Garcia

MGR Partner — David Perlman

The grand opening will observe all COVID safety precautions. Please note, the opening is contingent on state-mandated safety orders regarding restaurant closures. Any changes to the date will be communicated.

Reservations can be made on Resy. To go cocktails and food will also be available.

About Fats Duvall’s Rhum Café

Located at the intersection of New York City’s iconic Hudson Square, SoHo and Tribeca neighborhoods, Fats Duvall’s Rhum Café is a trendy Latin-Caribbean inspired restaurant that feels like your island home away from home. The restaurant’s menu represents multiple cultures, carefully pairing homemade food specialties with rum cocktails from all over the world to elevate the experience. Fats Duvall’s Rhum Café is the latest venture from Jerry Atkins and his business partner Steve Breskin, joining their other successful bars all over New York City, including The Brooklyn Inn, The Magician, WCOU (Tile Bar) and more.

For more information, please visit fatsduvallsrhumcafe.com or follow us @fatsduvall_soho.