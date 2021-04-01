Cognitive Computing Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cognitive Computing Market is expected to reach USD 49.36 billion by 2025. Cognitive computing is a technology that uses computerized models to stimulate human thought process. The system could mimic the way human brain works like natural language processing, self-learning algorithms using data mining, and pattern recognition.

Also, the term is used interchangeably with artificial intelligence. The aim is to solve complex issues that are only solved by human cognitive thought. It is exclusively used in e-Commerce, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and security. The Cognitive Computing Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Cognitive Computing are rising use of enhanced cloud-based technology, growing volume of unstructured data, and developing software and hardware systems. However, growing concern related to large volume of data may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Cognitive Computing Market is segmented based on deployment type, technology, end user, verticals, and region.

On-premises and cloud are the deployment types that could be explored in Cognitive Computing in the forecast period. The cloud sector accounted for the significant market share in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the years to come; the reason being, developing public and private cloud solutions and expansion of data storage facilities. Also, on-premises storage sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Information Retrieval

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Security

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The key players of Cognitive Computing Market are Vicarious, Google, Tibco Software, IBM, Palantir, Microsoft Corporation, Numenta, Oracle Corporation, Cognitive Scale, SAP, Saffron Technology, and Statistical Analysis System (SAS). These market players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of Cognitive Computing and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developing new business models and rising acceptance of united cloud platform. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of Cognitive Computing in this region, due to the growing importance of data security in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Cognitive Computing in this region.

