”Ghost Nation delivers a black dog!” 

New York City, NY, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ghost Nation releases “Black Dogs“, a melancholic pop song with an always current subject. The song has a serious message but as usual Ghost Nation delivers another pop song well crafted, filled with hooks and interesting production details. A true pop song in perfect balance.

Release day: Friday 2 April 2021.

Unfortunately many of us recognises our self in the lyrics of Black Dogs. It is still a stigma to talk about mental health. The lyrics are based on the band members own personal experience.

The black dog is that constant darkness that follows you and that you can’t get rid of.

“Who let my black dogs out? You better run. Don’t let them in. Don’t let them win!”

Ghost Nation was formed 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, by songwriters and producers Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur. Their debut release was well-received worldwide. And their song, “Unforgiven”, streamed on Spotify over 1.1M times, reached No. 1 in +20 countries on Spotify Viral 50 lists.

”Black Dogs” was written, mixed and produced by Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur, and mastered by Lars Norgren (Tove Lo, Sabina Ddumba, Rhys, Estraden).

Spotify link to Black Dogs:

https://open.spotify.com/track/1JI31AV3mhGVLgKV4Wp7Sm

FOLLOW GHOST NATION:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GhostNationOffi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ghostnationofficial/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ghostnation

Website: https://ghostnation.se

Spotify: http://bit.ly/ghostnationspotify

Soundcloud/download: https://soundcloud.com/ghostnationofficial

Album Art