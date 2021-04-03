For the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, Fact.MR has projected a moderate expansion for the global orthopedic power tools market in its recent report. Global sales of orthopedic power tools are estimated to reach approximately US$ 2,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Prominent Manufacturers Engaging in Orthopedic Power Tools’ Safety & Ergonomics

Recent increase in the global geriatric population has led toward a rise in incidences of orthopedic diseases, which require surgical intervention, thereby fuelling demand for orthopedic power tools. The advent of modern electronic technologies including power-assisted, robotic, and minimally invasive orthopedic surgery equipment have further escalated adoption of orthopedic power tools. Although orthopedic power tools offer inherent benefits, surgeons are exposed to risks related to the prolonged use of vibrating tools, hazards pertaining to aerosol/ droplet infection from patients, and protracted exposure to loud noise. Prominent manufacturers have therefore been actively engaging in aspects of orthopedic power tools’ safety and ergonomics, in a bid to develop a range of power-assisted equipment tailored to the precision of the procedure’s nature, while addressing efficacy and safety of surgeons.

Leading companies in the market are frequently launching innovative and advanced technology-based orthopedic power tools, which has created entrance barriers for new market players. An extremely competitive scenario is being observed in the market, compelling well-established players to enhance their efforts for retaining their position. Ongoing research activities associated with orthopedic power tools are focused toward possibilities of using more efficient & novel energy resources for powering tools, and hand pieces’ interchangeability for better convenience and modulation.

6 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Orthopedic Power Tools Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026