MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Revenue Drivers, Country Segment Trend & Opportunities, 2025

The MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The MEA cloud infrastructure services market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.07 billion till 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 28.7% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising investments and technological advances being made in cloud computing for data storage coupled with its feature of low storage and operational cost.

Key Players:

IBM

Microsoft

AWS

Alibaba

Oracle

Google

Injazat Data Systems

STC Cloud

Fujitsu

EhostingDatafort

Growth Drivers:

The GDP of countries across MEA is largely dependent on the adoption of advanced technologies. This region is expected to have around 160 million technology users, contributing to around 3.8% tothe overall GDP. Several countries like KSA and UAE are constantly engaged in reducing their oil industry dependency for economic growth. Thus, they are shifting their focus on technology and knowledge-based economy.

These countries have started investing heavily in the implementation of digital technologies for digitalizing their economy. For example, ‘Smart Abu Dhabi’ and ‘Smart Dubai’ projects are being undertaken by governing authorities to enhance the private-public relationship across the technology sector. Such initiatives are anticipated to drive market growth for cloud-based infrastructure services in the upcoming years.

Service Outlook:

PaaS

IaaS

CDN/AND

Managed Hosting

Colocation

DRaaS

Country Outlook:

In 2017, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) held the largest share across the Middle East & Africa cloud infrastructure services market. This can be associated with rising presence of several major players coupled with its fast development as compared to other countries across this country. Moreover, the ‘National Transformation Program’ being undertaken by the government to promote digitalization of governmental procedures is anticipated to drive demand for such services in the upcoming years.

In 2017, United Arab Emirates also accounted for a significant share of 27% across the overall MEA regional market. This growth can be attributed to the presence of technologically advanced and developed cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai coupled with rising proportion of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) to boost growth in the technology sector. Further, Qatar is focusing on digitalizing the governmental processes until 2020 to gain traction across the ICT industry.

COVID-19 Impact Insights:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has positively impacted the MEA cloud infrastructure services market. The need for ensuring social distancing norms and contactless information exchange has triggered the adoption of cloud-based infrastructure and platforms. Also, the emergence of concepts like remote working and online education across countries like Qatar, KSA, and UAE has further boosted the demand for such services. Since, majority of the key players operating across this market like Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and AWS (Amazon Web Services) have set up their data centres in this region, the market is expected to register significant growth over the post-pandemic period.

