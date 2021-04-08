Natural Food Colors Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Natural Food Colors Market size is expected to value at USD 2.50 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand from food & beverage industry, technological advancement in methodology for manufacturing of organic color and growing influence of latest health & wellness trends. Additionally, the development of functional food products & ingredients and the rising need in the end-user market for familiar & organic food colors similar to that of dairy and frozen food products are complementing the market growth in the forecast period.

Globally, the natural food colors industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the natural food color market. Growing consumer base and increasing per capita income among individuals and improved quality of products are some of the key factors driving the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, strict laws and regulation regarding manufacturing processes, excessive use of synthetic colors in food products and growing concerns related to their side effects are driving market progress. Increasing adoption in dairy and bakery products and robust growth of beverage industry is anticipated to augment the market expansion in upcoming years.

The key players in the natural food color industry are ITC Co., GNT International B.V., Chr. Hansen A/S, Kalsec, Inc., Naturex S.A., and Sensient Flavors.

The natural food colors industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in food & beverages industry, changing food habits and existence of well-established infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold a major share in the natural food color market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising personal disposable income, increasing consummation of dairy and bakery products and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region

