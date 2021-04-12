Lucintel Forecasts Composite Surface Film Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%

According to the recent study the composite surface film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing aircraft delivery and increasing penetration of composites in the structural components of aircraft.

Browse 89 figures / charts and 65 tables in this 179 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composite surface film market by end use type (aerospace & defense, automotive, others) application (fuselage, wings, empennage, other aerospace components, automotive body panels, and others), function type (surface preparation and protection films, and surface films with LSP), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on applications, the composite surface film market is segmented into fuselage, wings, empennage, other aerospace components, automotive body panels, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the fuselage market is expected to remain the largest segment due to requirement of high quality surface finish and to reduce the effect of thermal cycling. Wing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of composites in wing components.

Based on function type, the surface preparation and protection segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its wider application area. Surface films with LSP segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its performance benefits, such as lightweight, higher processing efficiency, and offers lightning strike protection.

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of all major aircraft OEMs and tier players. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a growing production of aircraft models with higher composite content.

Major players of composite surface film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Solvay, Henkel Corporation, Toray, and Park Electrochemical Corporation and others are among the major Composite surface film providers.

