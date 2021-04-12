Lucintel Forecasts Copper Pipe and Tube Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the copper pipe and tube market is projected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2025 from $16.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 0.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for thermal efficient heat exchange equipment, rise in construction activities, and increasing automotive production.

Browse 220 figures / charts and 188 tables in this 295 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in copper pipe and tube market by end use (HVAC, refrigeration, industrial, electrical, plumbing, medical, others), product type (straight length pipes, pancake pipes, LWC plain pipes, and LWC grooved pipes), diameter (small diameter pipes and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (high pressure pipes and low pressure pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/copper-pipe-and-tube-market.aspx

“Straight length pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the copper pipe and tube market is segmented into straight length pipes, pancake pipes, LWC plain pipes, and LWC grooved pipes. Lucintel forecasts that the straight length pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment and expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for refrigeration and HVAC in residential and industrial sector.

“Within the copper pipe and tube market, the small diameter pipes segment is expected to remain the largest diameter”

Based on diameter, the small diameter pipes segment will remain the largest and expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of high pressure pipes in industrial, refrigeration, and medical gas system.

“Asia pacific will dominate the copper pipe and tube market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of copper pipes and tubes in HVAC, refrigeration, and automotive end uses.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/copper-pipe-and-tube-market.aspx

Major players of copper pipe and tube market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Mueller, Wieland, Hailiang, Kobelco and Materials Copper Tube, Furukawa Electric, Mettube, Shanghai Metal, and Grupo IUSA are among the major Copper pipe and tube providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/copper-pipe-and-tube-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com