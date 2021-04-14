Cisdem AppCrypt 5.2.0 Fixes Bugs and Improves Performance

Madelia, Minnesota, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has been updated to version 5.2.0. The update fixes a password setting issue and some minor bugs.

Cisdem AppCrypt is a website blocker and app locker for Mac. It can block access to specific websites/webpages with password and password lock apps. AppCrypt can help users block distracting websites so as to improve productivity. Parents can also use it to block inappropriate content online and limit children’s screen time.

“AppCrypt is a versatile tool,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Regardless of what you use the tool for, you need to set a password. The password is needed when you try to access AppCrypt settings. Also, one won’t be able to access the blocked websites and locked apps without knowing the password. The 5.2.0 update fixes an issue where the password settings box didn’t show up upon first launch of AppCrypt. The update also fixes some minor bugs to improve the tool’s performance.”

What’s new in version 5.2.0?

Fixed issue of popping up window to set initial password.

Fixed some minor bugs.

Main features of Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac

1. Block websites and webpages

As a website blocker, AppCrypt can block access to specific websites and webpages on Google Chrome and Safari. Also, its Allowlist mode allows users to block all websites except a few that have been added to the Allowlist. Users can use it to block distracting, inappropriate or other unwanted online content.

2. Lock apps on Mac

Also as an app locker, AppCrypt can lock apps on Mac with password. If someone tries to open a locked app and enters a wrong password, AppCrypt will record the failed attempt with date and time and take a picture of the intruder. It can be used to shield important apps from prying eyes.

3. Provide a useful Schedule feature

Its Schedule feature lets users block websites/webpages and lock apps at certain times. In Schedule settings, users can create one or multiple schedules for a specific website/webpage or an app. This feature can help limit time spent on websites and apps.

4. Hard to bypass

Users need to set a password the first time they open AppCrypt. Without knowing the password, one won’t be able to open locked apps, access blocked websites/pages, access AppCrypt settings, quit or uninstall AppCrypt, etc.

5. Easy to use and versatile

The tool is easy to use with a simple intuitive interface. There is a detailed official user guide to help new users out. Users can use the tool for various purposes such as parental controls, productivity, screen time control, etc.

6. Support macOS 10.10 or later

It’s compatible with macOS 10.10 or later, including macOS 11 Big Sur.

Price and Availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac 5.2.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. Users can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. Download the free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem, the developer of AppCrypt, is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for Mac. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.