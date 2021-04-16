CONCEIVED FROM RELAXED AUSTRALIAN LIVING, KING INTRODUCES FLEUR

SINGAPORE, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Globally renowned furniture house, King, introduces its new contemporary and elegant sofa, Fleur, conceived by the brand’s in-house design team in response to Australia’s relaxed lifestyle and built upon over 40 years of King experience. With its curvilinear and soft silhouette purposely crafted to maximise seating, the sophisticated and versatile design is perfect for lounging or more formal living.

“Visually light, Fleur features a modern aesthetic and distinctive silhouette that defies trends, creating a timeless design that is simple as it is stylish,” says David Hardwick, King Global Head of Design.

Featuring the sumptuous, sink-in comfort that King sofas are renowned for, its integrated folding backrests offer dual seating positions – enabling you to switch from a visually low profile when folded down, to a deeper seat with high-back and head support, depending on your comfort level.

Designed to easily adapt to individual lifestyle needs and living environments, the arms of the sofa are also adjustable to allow truly personalised comfort – enabling the sofa to switch from a more formal setting to a relaxed look in seconds.

With an angled body, the one-piece sofa is softened by elegantly rounded corners which meet the setback arm resting on its slender dark bronze legs.

A true statement of modern style, Fleur is available in a range of sizes, including 2-, 2.5- and 3-seater sofas, as well as a swivel lounge chair with 180o range of motion and ottoman which is available in three sizes.

A testament to the King philosophy of long-lasting personal comfort and an easy-going approach to styles that are timeless. Fleur has removable covers that can be customised in one of the many premium leather or fabric upholstery options available from King, to suit any room or individual style. With a true focus on sustainability, covers can easily be removed or replaced for a fresh new look in years to come.

Like all King sofas, Fleur is built on an engineered steel frame to support its Postureflex® seating system, providing the ultimate flexibility, lasting personal comfort and longevity backed by a 25-year steel frame warranty. The Postureflex® seating system offers the unparalleled support, with the multi-layer high resilience foam cushioning paired with KingCell technology providing that sink-in feeling that is unique to King products

Fleur is available at King’s flagship store in Singapore from 27 March 2021 onwards. To find out more about King and its offerings, visit www.kingliving.com.sg.

About King: Since 1977, King has been at the forefront of Australian furniture design. Established in Sydney, Australia, King now operates in New Zealand, Canada and Asia. With a reputation that’s built on steel, King designs and manufactures contemporary award-winning furniture that’s made to last. King ensures the highest quality of craftsmanship is maintained. All aspects of design and manufacturing are controlled by the in-house design team, supported by dedicated engineers within state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

