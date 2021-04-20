World Congress on Neurorehabilitation

Neurorehabilitation 2021

Posted on 2021-04-20

Paris, France, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — We are glad to announce that World Congress on Neurorehabilitation is going to be held on July 5-6, 2021 Paris, France. Participants all around the globe are invited for the congress. The Theme of this Congress will be Advancements in the field of neurorehabilitation”. The Congress includes prompt keynote presentations, motivating logical introductions, Oral talks, Poster presentations by top researchers across the globe who will provide an international platform for discussion of present and future challenges neurorehabilitation. This Congress is a best stage for the participants.

Congress for Neurorehabilitation-2021 can target the supreme, recent and energizing developments in Neurorehabilitation think about that offers a distinguished open door for agents over the world to fulfil, organize and see new logical advancements in neurorehabilitation. Congress aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Neurorehabilitation

