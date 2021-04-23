Future Electronics Sweeps ON Semiconductor’s 2020 Distributor Awards

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently swept ON Semiconductor’s regional and global Top Distribution Partner awards for 2020.

“This is the first time since the introduction of this annual award that a channel partner won in the Americas, EMEA, APAC and globally,” said Jeff Thomson, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales for ON Semiconductor. “I would like to congratulate Future Electronics on this outstanding achievement.”

The Top Distribution Partner awards honor the distributor in each region that led channel sales, grew market share, captured increased sales of products and scored highly on overall process excellence.

“We are incredibly honored by this recognition from one of our largest partners worldwide,” said Karim Yasmine, Corporate Vice President of Strategic Supplier Development at Future Electronics. “2020 was a challenging year for our industry, so we take great pride in performing alongside ON Semiconductor across all three main geographies, as well as globally.”

Future was able to achieve significant growth in a very challenging environment by focusing on mass market customer expansion, inventory investment, and demand creation. “We look forward to continued success promoting, designing and selling ON Semiconductor’s focus technologies across our growing customer base,” Yasmine said.

ON Semiconductor is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient connectivity, sensing, power management, analog, logic, timing, discrete, and custom devices.

