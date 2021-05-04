Omega 3 Supplements Market Product Benchmarking, Financial Performance and Challenges

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Omega 3 Supplements Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market is anticipated to reach USD 57.07 billion by 2025 owing to the growing application along with increasing demand from the infant formula. Omega 3 supplements (also known as ω-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids) are combination of polyunsaturated fatty acids that are important for multiple functions in human body.

Key Players:

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Now Foods

Nutrigold

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Pharma Nord B.V.

I Health Inc.

Green Pasture Products, Inc.

Aker BioMarine AS

Luhua Biomarine

Pharmavite LLC

Ascenta Health

Growth Drivers:

Rising environmental pollutants that are affecting the marine life are the reason for the increased production cost of products. Some market players are opting to substitutes like plant-based and krill-based by including krill oil, fish oil, etc. to control product costs. These products possess medical benefits like improving heart health, lowering the blood pressure and reducing triglycerides, which are also likely to boost the demand for krill oil.

The growing demand from end-users and the rise in awareness among consumers concerning healthy eating and health benefits of omega 3 supplements are the major drivers of omega 3 supplement industry. However, the strict regulations and high cost are projected to hinder the market in the forecast period.

Several factors like government efforts to educate consumers and offer superior healthcare services and urbanization are projected to fuel the use of omega 3 supplement products. Additionally, growing consumer willingness to spend on the omega-3 supplement products are estimated to display a positive outlook on the omega 3 supplement market. The rising opportunities from the sports nutrition market owing to growing preference for leading an active lifestyle along with rising awareness for about omega 3 benefits are projected to play major role in the growth of omega 3 supplements industry.

Omega 3 supplements are also linked to healthy aging throughout life. Recently researched, EPA and DHA (eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid) are being associated with fetal development, Alzheimer’s disease, and cardiovascular function. Human body is unable to produce omega 3 supplements from the marine sources and therefore it becomes necessary to obtain high amount of protein through fish-oil and fish products.

Application Outlook:

Infant Formula

Food & Beverages

Nutritional Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Pet & Animal Feed

Clinical Nutrition

Regional Insights:

Geographically, omega 3 supplements market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold larger share of the market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register considerable growth in comparison to saturated markets of North America and Europe. Omega- 3 supplements market is also expected to reduce due to low cost of vegetative sources like vegetable oils, soya products and nuts & seeds. The production from these vegetative sources is currently on the rise form the global economies.

