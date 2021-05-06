Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the most lucrative opportunities, owing to their high application in the industrial as well as retail sectors

Pallet bands, also referred to as mover bands, can be applied or removed in seconds, and hence, save the wastage of time in packaging operations. Also, the high adoption of bulk containers for the continuous and easy movement of products among end-user industrial companies is expected to lead to a spur in the demand for pallet bands over the forecast period.

Global Pallet Bands Market: Segmentation

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of product type, packaging pattern, inner circumference, and end use industry served.

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

  • Outdoor Pallet Bands
  • Freezer Pallet bands
  • Drum Liner Bands
  • Tuff Job Bands
  • Thrash Can Pallet Bands

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of packaging pattern into:

  • Standard Pallet Bands
  • Heavy-duty Pallet Bands

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of material type into:

  • Rubber
    • Natural Rubber
    • Synthetic Rubber
  • Silicon

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of circumference into:

  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Less Than 50″
  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Ranging Between 50″ to 75″
  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Ranging Between 75″ to 100″
  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Ranging Between 100″ to125″
  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Above 125″

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry served into:

  • Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Industry
  • Food & Beverages Industry
  • Consumer Durables & Electronic Goods (CDEG) Industry
  • Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry
  • Agriculture & Allied Industries (Fertilizers, etc.)
  • Automotive Industry
  • Construction and Allied Industries
  • Paper and Allied Industries
  • Textiles and Apparels Industries
  • Others Industries (Oil & Gas Products Industry, etc.)

A rise in concerns regarding the damage of finished bulk products during shipping and transportation across key end-use industries, such as chemicals & petrochemicals, electronic goods, construction material, food & beverages, etc., is largely expected to drive the pallet bands market over the coming decade. The market for pallet bands in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the most lucrative opportunities, owing to their high application in the industrial as well as retail sectors – ready packaging. Moreover, countries like India, China, Vietnam, etc., in attribution to the growing industrialization, are estimated to push the pallet bands market in this region.

Global Pallet Bands Market: Key Players

Some of the key players currently operating in the global pallet bands market are:

  • Aero Rubber Company, Inc.
  • Uline, Inc.
  • Alliance Rubber Company, Inc.
  • Central Elastic Corporation SDN BHD
  • CherrySource Ltd
  • Sangani Industries

The Pallet Bands market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

  • Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.
  • Consumption pattern of each segment of the Pallet Bands market in every region.
  • Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Pallet Bands market.
  • Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by Pallet Bands market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.
  • Thorough research of effect of the Pallet Bands market across various end use industries.

The Pallet Bands market report gets rid of the following queries:

  1. Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why?
  2. Which regions are the Pallet Bands market players targeting to gain a competitive edge?
  3. What is the growth forecast of the global Pallet Bands market in region?
  4. What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global Pallet Bands market?
  5. Which segment will have the maximum share of the global Pallet Bands market by the end of 2029?

