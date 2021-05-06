Indium Market Value Chain Analysis, Growth Prospect Mapping & Vertical Estimates, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Indium Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Indium Market is anticipated to reach USD 584.8 million by 2025. Indium is a soft, silvery-white metal occurring naturally with zinc and some other metals. Indium Tin Oxide (ITO), which is made from indium oxide and tin oxide with ratio of 9:1 by weight and is colorless and transparent when applied in thin layers. It is gaining preference over its substitutes because of its characteristics such as resistance to ultraviolet rays, transparency, and color fastness.

Key Players:

Asahi Holdings, Inc.

Dowa Holdings

Korea Zinc

Young Poong, Corp.

Nyrstar

Umicore

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Teck Resources Limited

Guangxi Debang Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co, Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Indium industry include growing demand for LCDs, larger displays and tablets, with TV screen size. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including huge demand supply gap and price instability. Indium Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

Type III

The “Primary Indium” segment led the Indium Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to improved customer dependence and manufacturing capability for semiconductor and electronic products such as LCD displays, solders, flat screen television, touch screen devices, and computer monitors.

Application Outlook:

Indium Tin Oxide

Semiconductor

Solder and alloy

The “Indium tin oxide (ITO)” segment led the market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to increasing application in thin film photovoltaics, flat panel-liquid crystal displays, architectural windows, smart windows, and polymer-based electronics.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Indium Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising demand and increasing domestic production. Furthermore, the other emerging countries in the region such as Japan and India have been observing notable economic development that is anticipated to impact the regional market.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Indium industry comprise Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Korea Zinc, Umicore Thin Film Products, Nystar N.V, ProTech materials, Inc., PPM Pure Metals GmbH, Touch International, Inc., and Indium Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

