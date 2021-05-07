Rat Model Market worth $588.9 Million – Advancements in Gene Editing Tools Set to Augment the Demand

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Rat Model Market by Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the rat model market. The rat model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These rat model are being used in many applications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of services, the rat model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model in-licensing, genetic testing, and others such as surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is estimated grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment help in obtaining the genetic material of rats even after the reproductive lifespan of these rats is over. This cuts down time and cost needed for reproduction of rats.

On the basis of technology, segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer technology, and others (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, Virus/vector-mediated gene transfer, Liposome-Mediated DNA Transfers, Electroporation of DNA, Biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). The CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of the rat model market in 2016. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its ease of use and ability to multiply.

TOXICOLOGY;

Toxicology is the study of adverse effects of chemical, physical, or biological agents on people, animals, and the environment. Rats are predominantly used in the toxicity and safety assessment studies of a drug substance. Other animals that are used in these studies include mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Toxicology testing in animals is required to prove that the new drugs are safe before their administration in humans. A high proportion of new drugs fail in preclinical stage is due to the unacceptable toxicity in animals.

Global Key Leaders:

The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).

Envigo held a share of around 20.5% of the rat model and services market in 2015. The company aggressively follows expansion strategy to broaden its products and services portfolio and to achieve higher revenue. For instance, in January 2014, the company expanded its presence in India with the introduction of a new research model breeding facility located in Hyderabad. In addition, the company had expanded its specialty research production facility in Indianapolis and Livermore, U.S. in 2013. The company is also engaged in various promotional and marketing strategies such as participating in scientific seminars and trade shows, sponsoring events, and distributing brochures during visits.