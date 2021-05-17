Smart Toilet Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Toilet Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global smart toilet market size is anticipated to touch USD 12.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness about proper hygiene across the world is attributing to the growth of the market. Further, growing urbanization has led to the construction of smart homes, which, in turn, is projected to bode well for the growth of the smart toilet over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Kohler

Toto

Xiaomi Corporation

Roca Sanitario SA

LIXIL Group Corporation

Duravit AG

Wellis

Masco Corporation

Bradley Corporation

Fortune Brands

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-smart-toilet-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The demand for water conservation is on all-time high owing to growing water scarcity globally. Government bodies across the globe are raising awareness about water conservation and promoting the use of advanced products. This factor, in turn, is predicted to supplement the market growth of the forecast duration. In a recent study, it was found that approximately, water as high as 4.8 billion gallons is being flushed down in the U.S every day. Smart toilets, on the other hand, focus on minimum use of water and further provide various benefits such as enhanced hygiene and excellent user experience. Apart from providing aesthetically appealing looks, these toilets help in saving water and electricity, thereby, becoming a popular choice among consumers.

Smart toilets are incorporated with innovative features such as seats with anti-bacteria features and UV based bacteria killing. Further, increasing investment home décor has generated a need for the advanced bathroom. Commercial sectors such as hospitality and real sectors are increasingly utilizing smart toilets, which offer a lucrative opportunity for the smart toilet market growth.

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

The commercial segment accounted for a revenue of 4.6 billion in the year 2018. Major end-users in this segment are restaurants, bars, malls and hotels. Growing focus on aesthetically appealing bathroom solution is bolstering the growth of this segment. Further, rise in spending in real estate sector in countries such as India, Mexico, Brazil and China is creating a lucrative opportunity for the smart toilet market players.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

The offline sales channels accounted for USD 5.3 billion of revenue in the year 2018. Option of physically verifying the products at stores attract a huge consumer base. Also, these bricks and mortar shops offer after-sales support thereby, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Regional Outlook:

Among different regions, Europe occupied the highest market share of over 35.0% in the year 2018. Growing awareness about bathroom hygiene in the region is attributing to product growth. As found in a study, the majority of the population in U.K and Germany prefer intelligent toilet seat in order to avoid the hygienic practice of pulling toilet seat by hand. Further, consumers’ spending on the advanced hygienic product for home décor has increased substantially, thereby, driving the regional growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast duration. Growing urbanization coupled with increasing purchasing power in countries such as India and China has created a significant demand for smart bathroom solution.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/