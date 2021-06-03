Analytical Laboratory Services Market : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The overall market, by public health organization is positively impacted by factors such as the growing expenditure on drugs and medical devices by public health organizations, government initiatives to strengthen analytical testing capabilities, increasing number of drug approvals & clinical trials, and rising demand for specialized analytical testing services. However, complex and innovative pharmaceutical products requiring a distinctive analytical testing approach is the major challenge hampering the growth of government support on analytical laboratory services.

[68 Pages Report] The global analytical laboratory services market, by public health organization is projected to reach USD 333.8 Million by 2021 from USD 202.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Growing Expenditure on Drugs and Medical Devices By Public Organizations

Government Initiatives to Strengthen Analytical Testing Capabilities

Increasing Number of Drug Approvals and Clinical Trials

Rising Demand for Specialized Analytical Testing Services

On the basis of type of service, the spend assessment is segmented into eight segments, namely, bioanalytical testing, batch release testing, stability testing, raw material testing, physical characterization, method validation, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as the usage and development of a large number of macromolecules and Biosimilars for various therapeutic areas and the growing biopharmaceutical industry across the globe. The spending on batch release testing services is expected to account for the second largest share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the need for checking and validating the process for product development among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and the increasing usage of dissolution test in the development and approval of generic solid oral dosage forms.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America

Europe

Germany

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographically, the market, by public health organization is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2015, North America commanded the largest share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. The major share of this region can be attributed to the high expenditure on quality testing, strong regulatory scenario, increasing number of clinical trials, and the well-established federal testing laboratories in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

