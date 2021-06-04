Powerful Life Coach Darshanelle Coleman-Boyer Releases Terrific New Book – I Am a Graceful Butterfly

NORFOLK, VA, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — Popular certified life coach and author Darshanelle Coleman-Boyer has released a new book called I Am A Graceful Butterfly. The book has been penned specifically for those who are going through a very hard time, those who are hurting, those who are going through various trials and tribulations in their lives that they just cannot explain. She has designed a 21 step pathway in her powerful book that would help people get through their challenges and come out stronger on the other side. In these 21 steps, Darshanelle details the tools needed to help with the healing process in readers’ lives.

A committed Christian, Certified Life Coach, Youth Advocate, Wellness Enthusiast, Author, Co-Owner of the King & Queen Collection and Founder/CEO at Grace For Hotline, Darshanelle Coleman-Boyer started coaching Business called “MySistersKeepHER Youth Coaching”, which is something she deeply cherishes and is very close to her heart. Through this project, she has helped plenty of women recognize their self-worth and reassess their confidence. With a deeply loving Christian heart, she has helped hundreds of young women turn their pain into a distinct, uplifting purpose and blossom into the beautiful butterflies they were always destined to be.

“Growing up, my challenges, trials and tribulations abound plentiful. An absentee parent never helped my case either. But somehow I always knew my Heavenly Father was always looking after me. And He’d turn me into a butterfly one day. And He did! Today, I channel that confidence into my business and my book — I Am A Graceful Butterfly — and show people 21 sure steps that would turn them into a butterfly, into the ones they were meant to be from eternity. It’s not easy, friends, and I’ll be the first one to admit that. But it’s a start. So, start. Start with the book. Let your journey to a much deserved healing begin”, said Darshanelle Coleman-Boyer.

About:

Darshanelle Coleman-Boyer is a Certified Life Coach, a powerful Youth Advocate, a Wellness Enthusiast and a prolific Author of her latest book “I Am a Graceful Butterfly”. She’s a founder of “MySistersKeepHER Youth Coaching”.

For more information, please visit: https://m.barnesandnoble.com/w/i-am-a-graceful-butterfly-darshanelle-coleman-boyer/1139142283 & https://www.amazon.com/Graceful-Butterfly-Darshanelle-Coleman-Boyer/dp/B091CJV45J

###