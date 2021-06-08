Increasing Focus on the Reduction of Post-Harvest Losses Driving the Agricultural Fumigants Market

The overall agricultural fumigants market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in pest & insect outbreaks due to the impact of climate change on pest proliferation encourages the adoption of agricultural fumigants products.

Reduction of post-harvest food losses is a critical component for ensuring food security. Post-harvest losses arise from freshly harvested agricultural produce undergoing changes during handling. Post-harvest losses can be avoided by undertaking fumigation for pest prevention. For example, the decay of citrus post-harvest is controlled by ammonia gas fumigation.

Post-harvest green mold and blue mold, caused by Penicillium digitatum and Penicillium italicum, respectively, are effectively controlled by ammonia gas fumigation of lemons and oranges. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses to maintain the quality of agricultural commodities. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses. This is employed as a further preventative method in pre-harvest cleaning for the storage of grains.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The impact of COVID-19 on the agricultural fumigants market is expected to be significant, as the current pandemic has highlighted the significance of safe, healthy, and nutritious eating. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, crop protection companies are facing significant challenges to address the increased demand for food production which is free from pests and insects.

The lockdown of various infrastructures has given rise to the outbreak of various rodents, insects and pests, which creates a major demand for agricultural fumigants. A rapid and unexpected spike in demand for foods during the pandemic resulted in manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers struggling to ensure a continued supply of agricultural fumigants in the market.

Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), ARKEMA (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Solvay (Belgium), Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (Belgium), SGS SA (Switzerland), UPL (India), AMVAC (US), Trinity Manufacturing, Inc. (Germany), Douglas products (US), Intertek (UK), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD. (Japan), and MustGrow Biologics, Inc (Canada).

