“Future of Artificial Intelligence & Analytics” Webinar by Group Futurista.

London, UK, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — A study conducted by Gartner in 2019, discovered that the number of businesses choosing to adopt Artificial Intelligence grew by 270% in the past 4 years. The amount of data that is generated in contemporary times, by both humans and machines, far outpaces humans’ ability to absorb, interpret, and make complex decisions based on that data. Artificial intelligence forms the basis for all computer learning and is the future of all complex decision-making and will soon also become integral to the working of Financial Institutions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the Future of Banking as it enables managing huge volumes of data and accomplishing anti-money laundering activities at a rapid speed by leveraging AI bots, digital payment advisers, and biometric fraud detection mechanisms. Today’s banks are leveraging digital technology by AI-driven models to meet the evolving needs of digital banking.

This is why Group Futurista, the leading global events and PR company would like to take this opportunity to present "The Future of Artificial Intelligence & Analytics for FI" webinar on 9th June, 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST.

This webinar will be a unique platform with 150+ attendees and with industry leaders from the field of Operations, Innovation, Strategy, Information Technology, AI, who come together to share their collective knowledge and provide valuable insights on the successful implementation of AI in Banking to boost industry growth as well as brand value.

Keynote Speakers:

John Doyle: Director, Head of Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Deutsche Bank

Topic: AI’s Impact on future ways of working

Sarah Hoffman: VP, AI and Machine Learning Research, Fidelity Investments

Topic: Enabling a Data-Driven Enterprise

Tina Nguyen: AVP, Enterprise AI & Analytics, U.S Bank

Topic: Banking on AI: The time is ripe for banks to embrace artificial intelligence, but what would it take?

Brad Daughdrill: Director, Data Science, USAA

Topic: Automating Advanced Analytics: A Full-Lifecycle Approach to Fraud Intelligence Generation

Paul Williams: Senior Data Scientist, Fraud and Central Operations, USAA

Topic: Automating Advanced Analytics: A Full-Lifecycle Approach to Fraud Intelligence Generation

Angelina Yang: VP, Conversational AI Development, Wells Fargo

Topic: Case Study on fairness testing

