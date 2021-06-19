Aegis Informatics Pvt Ltd. introduced GSM based call recording solutions for businesses

Delhi, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — After working a decade in telecommunication market and offering voice logging solutions and Aegis has expanded its customer base 1200+ corporate clients and did the sale of more than two hundred thousand voice loggers. Now, AIPL has announced GSM Voice Terminal to benefit the business such as banking and finance sector, insurance, debt agencies and many others sectors. This voice terminal is accustomed with many innovative features to become epitome of GSM world. Aegis has introduced three models of GSM Voice terminal based on their attributes and requirement of the market segment. They are:

GSM Fixed Cellular Terminal (FCT)

GSM Voice Terminal PRO XN520

GSM Voice Terminal TURBO XN520

GSM Voice Terminal has been designed with the purpose to have the compatibility with universally followed standard EPBAX in the market and its zeal to strive for excellence in delivering innovative, highly efficient operating products makes its pioneer in this segment. Prior to delivering a quality assured product to clients, Aegis expertise team ensure the conformity of testing from basic raw material to final product and deliver impeccable flawless product.

What’s New in GSM Voice Terminal

Call recording: The scope of call recording in organizations has expanded significantly over the years due to legitimate or compliance reasons. Our GSM Voice Terminal XN520 meets the requirements for telephone call recording and provide in-builit call recording facility, which enables the user to record telephone conversations into SD card systematically for quick, and relevant search. The file generated for a minute of recording so abysmal of 40 KB, the user can do the recording 350,000 minutes of recording with 16 GB of in-built memory provided along with the Voice Terminal.

Click to call- Dialing a new number or remembering old one number is always a cumbersome task. Click to Call meets the requirements of market and it refers to ability to import a contact list from your system, choose any contact from the GUI with dynamic searching facility and make a call with a single click.

Auto dialer: Organizations utilizing manual dialing for the most part end up having roughly 10-15 minutes talk time for every hour as their real time is wasted in tedious inefficient undertakings like physically dialing the contact numbers and arranging off calls, and facing busy tones. An auto dialer feature in Aegis Software is operationally and economically feasible for any enterprise as it helps the user’s efficiency by 200-300% by lessening idle time and proportionately expanding the discussion time every hour. Reducing idle time, better real time monitoring and reporting of, how many have received the calls, how many have not received are one of the few benefits of Aegis GSM voice terminal XN520 TURBO. In this Auto dialer, the user can import contact list, and then, software will start dialing numbers one after another, also keep the record of their date, time and feedback from the calls.

Voice broadcasting: Aegis GSM Voice Terminal XN520 TURBO’s Voice Broadcasting is highly effective way of communication by businesses to improvise their services by gathering the genuine feedbacks from the customers. Our new streamlined procedure lets the user rapidly pick your contact list, and send your voice recorded messages in minutes to the that contact numbers one after another and garner their response. Moreover, Fixed Cellular Terminal (GSM Voice Terminal) has the provision to pre-record up-to 10 voice messages.