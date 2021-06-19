Zen Invest Publishes New Whitebox.eu Review and Awards 4 out 5 Stars for the Platform

Frankfurt, Germany, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Zen Invest has recently published a new Whitebox Review of the roboadvisor. The review goes into details on the roboadvisor offering, which is available to residents of Germany who are looking to start investing and growing their wealth.

Whitebox are a leading roboadvisor and asset management platform serving customers in Germany and have been established since 2014. The account opening process was regarded as ‘simple and straight forward’ in the Zen Invest review.

Whitebox have been rated as ‘Best Customer Onboarding’ in the Whitebox review due to the quick and easy registration process, account setup and ease of use within the account.

The review was able to show the complete account opening process with Whitebox, step-by-step, from the homepage all the way through to viewing a live account.

This unique approach with the Zen Invest blog reviews sets them apart from the crowd of blogs and websites in Germany, as the review goes into detail on the pros and cons of Whitebox and what exactly users can expect when they open an account.

Zen Invest is a new independent German financial blog which has a upcoming and growing English and German speaking audience.

The blog provides how to guides, reviews and in-depth information on investing and online trading, and was founded by an experienced investment advisor, based in Frankfurt.

The blog doesn’t claim to be a financial advisor or give advice, Zen Invest allows readers to learn about the basic broader topics in order to take the first steps in understanding investing and building their wealth.

Zen Invest also compares other platforms and financial services available to people living in Germany, such as pension funds, trading platforms and roboadvisors to handle investments.

The blog also partners with a number of these providers to offer exclusive discounts, promotional codes and welcome bonuses which are updated directly on the site and visible in the reviews.

Zen Invest is quickly becoming a leading English language German financial blog due to the depth and detail of the reviews, such as the latest Whitebox review recently published.

For those interested in learning more about Whitebox, be sure to check out the Whitebox review for more information.



