Epixel MLM Software Recognized for Its Industry and Customer Commitments

Las Vegas, USA, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Epixel MLM Software was honored with 3 awards for their product excellence in the software industry. Epixel won ‘Best Usability’, ‘Experts Choice’, and ‘Best Support’ categories in the SoftwareSuggest 2021 awards. The recognition realizes the undying commitment and contribution of Epixel to the direct selling and network marketing industry. SoftwareSuggest honored Epixel on account of the usability and preferability of the software among its customers.

Epixel has been working hard towards building warm relationships with their customers and the awards mark the importance of their efforts in establishing customer-focused strategies for their customers. Maintaining industry best practices in developing their customizable MLM Software, the organization has earned remarkable customer recommendations. In an era when the whole of the industry reels on customer-centricity, Epixel has already made their mark in helping direct selling organizations develop plans to focus on customer needs. Leveraging their technical expertise to design feasible solutions for direct selling businesses, Epixel is steadfast on maintaining ethical business standards that reflect in their product design. The award is a credit to the remarkable design and advanced user interface. Epixel MLM Software passes through a series of quality tests and surveys for constantly improving and solving their customer pain points.

Epixel has received acclamation among its customers for its quality software and uninterrupted support. The organization has a worldwide customer base and the team has successfully managed to stand with their customers despite the varying timezones. Epixel is introducing new methodologies to help direct selling companies conform to legal and regulatory standards in any country of operation.

“We are very much pleased to receive these honors and we extend our happiness to Team Software Suggest for the recognitions. This comes as a recognition of the relentless effort and dedication of our team even during these unprecedented times. Our customers have been an undeniable part of our success and their appreciation has motivated us to innovate and invent competent technology solutions. We understand the importance of our role in our customer’s business and we will continue to improve their business with our technical expertise”, says Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel Solutions.

About Epixel MLM Software

Epixel MLM Software is a software-based company operating with worldwide customers who focus more on the multi-level marketing business. Epixel MLM Software caters to the demands of the direct selling and multi-level marketing industries with technology solutions. Epixel MLM Software supports a wide array of compensation plans with fully customizable options for users to meet the challenges and competitions in their market. The platform is loaded with marketing tools and templates to increase customer acquisition and retention. Epixel devises software platforms for Ecommerce, Affiliate marketing, CRM, LMS, etc. with extended service and support.