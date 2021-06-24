Baking Businesses are Booming

Global lockdowns combined with globalization and new technologies mean that baking businesses are performing better than ever before.

Washington D.C, United States, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Have you noticed that people are baking more than ever? Some are even taking this beyond a hobby and have started selling their baked goods to the local community. As a result, the baking industry has never been in a better place. Across all continents, the industry has been experiencing growth, even where other industries have been shrinking. This bodes well for the economy as a whole, which is looking for growth in certain industries to help others survive.

One obvious reason for this is improved technology. From better ovens to more accurate meat thermometers, this equipment has made it easy for anyone to become a home chef. Even if you work long hours and don’t have much time for baking, electrical kitchen equipment now means that it’s possible to whip up a delicious meal in no time. If you have the equipment and some high-quality ingredients, then all you need is a good recipe and you can be creating dishes like you’re Gordon Ramsay.

It’s not just technology like kitchen scales that have made baking more accessible, though. It’s also the fact that people spend far more time at home. Of course, this is largely because of the ongoing pandemic but it’s also because more people are embracing remote work anyway. That means that both partners in a relationship are at home and able to cook. Without time spent commuting, people can spend more time in the kitchen cooking. The evidence reveals that many are doing just that.

This means that there are more people who are trained to make baked goods including croissants, pastries, and pies. That, in turn, means that the total number of people with the potential to work in the baking industry has skyrocketed and it’s the bakeries around the world who are benefiting as a result. Globalization means that countries are also adopting each other’s cultures, meaning croissants being sold from New York food vans and Brooklyn bagels found in Parisian patisseries.

There isn’t much good news coming out of the pandemic year. However, more people baking at home means that bakeries themselves are experiencing increased business. They now have a massive pool of talent to draw from and are cashing in on the public’s newfound obsession with baked goods.

Source: Baking Business