Global Fish Sauce Market to Reach US$ 1,316.5 Million Revenue by 2022 end

Produced by fermenting whole fish with water and salt, fish sauce is commonly used in Asian foods. However, offering various health benefits along with vitamins, minerals, and protein, fish sauce is gaining popularity in various cuisines. Manufacturers are also producing fish sauce by adding some sweeteners to enhance its flavor.

Meanwhile, consumer’s preference for spicy and ethnic flavors is also creating an opportunity in the fish sauce market as the manufacturers are using onion, garlic, cumin, tomato, bell pepper, and oregano to enhance the flavor of the fish sauce and at the same time offer variety to the consumers. With the consumers becoming more health conscious, manufacturers are focusing on new methods and techniques to reduce the sodium content in the fish sauce, without compromising on the taste.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global fish sauce market is expected to experience steady growth. The market is estimated to register 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Owing to the health benefits and various nutrients offered by the fish sauce, increasing number of people are using fish sauce while preparing various dishes and as a dip. Manufacturers are also producing fish sauce by using more natural way for fermenting fish instead of the chemical fermentation process to maintain the levels of nutrients and vitamins. Below are the insights on how the global fish sauce market will perform in the next five years.

Market Taxonomy

Flavour Plain

Spiced Technology Traditional method

Industrial method Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Traditional Groceries

Online Retailers

Others Price Basic

Premium

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for fish sauce, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Masan Consumer Corporation, TANG SANG HAH CO., Ltd, Thai Preeda Group, Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd, Shantou Fish Sauce Factory Co., Ltd, Hung Thanh Co.LTD, Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Company Limited, Pichai Fish Sauce Co., Ltd, Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co., Ltd, and Halcyon Proteins Pty., Ltd.

