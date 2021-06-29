Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island Announces Board for 2021-22

Providence, RI, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI) announced members of its board of directors for the coming year. Dr. Kristin Kolesar Fabris, of Be Well Chiropractic in Providence, will be the president. Dr. Carlyle Smart of Chiropractic Health Services in Newport and Dr. Erika Bruno, of Bruno Chiropractic Center in North Providence, will serve as the first and second vice presidents respectively.

Dr. Thomas Morison of Northeast Chiropractic in Providence will serve as treasurer/secretary. Dr. Michael Gottfried of Aquidneck Chiropractic in Middletown will serve as the member-at-large. Dr. Michael Zola of Zola Chiropractic Center in Providence is the past president.

The new board of directors was sworn in on June 19 at CSRI’s general meeting. The event was held at Maria Cucina in Providence.

“The past 15 months have been challenging for our communities, our patients and our doctors within the chiropractic profession. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island has been proactive in addressing those challenges, initiating the Straighten Up, RI campaign promoting health and wellness during the pandemic,” said Dr. Fabris. “As we still move through the pandemic, we’ll continue with initiatives like this to make even more people aware of the benefits of chiropractic for spinal health and to make our Society an even more valuable resource to our members as well as our patients and communities.”

Chiropractic has been utilized as essential healthcare during the pandemic. The CSRI represents more than half of practicing chiropractors in the state who continue to care for patients and promote back and spinal health during this challenging time.

Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is located at 1272 West Main Road, Building 2, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, call (401) 207-0700 or visit www.RIchiro.org.

About Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI):

Founded in 1918, CSRI is one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the United States and represents almost half of the chiropractic physicians in the Ocean State. In addition to providing a regional voice for chiropractors in the business and legislative arenas, CSRI also helps educate the general public on the benefits of chiropractic. Those all-natural benefits can include relief from headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is located at 1272 West Main Road, Building 2, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, call (401) 207-0700 or visit www.RIchiro.org.