Michael Han Released ‘DREAM’ MUSIC VIDEO

New York, NY, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Hi, This is MLabel, I think this article would fit great on Express Press, Hope you get a chance to check them out.

About ‘DREAM’

‘DREAM’ is a track produced by Jone Haru and written by Michael Han. This song also features Anya Cantor, she is the vocalist and YouTube cover artist.

They work on a track around March and Michael Han work on the outline of the song and work with Jone Haru and then he invited Anya Cantor to be on a track with him and they work together on a song.

The Prod. Lost Orbit also participates in mixing the track making it even more perfect than ever. Michael Han also said that it’s very fun to work on a song.

More About ‘DREAM MUSIC VIDEO’

After a while of releasing Dream Lyrics Video, it’s performing well on the platform and it reaches over 10,000 Views on YouTube in 2 months. He also released the Repackaged Album which Dream is one of the lead track of the album. He and the MLabel Team get an idea of releasing the Music Video version of the Dream as a project ‘RE: DREAM’.

Watch ‘DREAM’ Music Video Here– https://vevo.streamlink.to/dreammusicvideo

LISTEN HERE!

“DREAM FT.ANYA CANTOR” is available on all music stores! Check it out!

LINK- https://mlabel.streamlink.to/michaelhandream

About ‘Michael Han’

He was born on the 10th of October, 2003. He was into music since when he was very little and soon as he gets older he tries to chase his dreams and become a YouTuber, his channel has over 57,000 subscribers and over 13 Millions Views with an impression of over 12 billion per year. He topped on N1M Chart with 3 singles straight and received a BEST NEW ARTIST 2020 at N1M end year music awards.

He is not just an artist but also a composer, most of his songs were written by himself.

‘Who I Am (Repackaged Album) & (DVD Edition)’

Michael Han 1st Repackaged Album ‘Who I Am (Repackaged Album)’ was released back in May, the Repackaged Album Include 4 tracks including Who I Am, Dream, Free Forever and Who I Am (Lost Orbit Remix). Also in the recent day, MLabel released the physical ‘Who I Am (Repackaged Album) [DVD EDITION]’.

LISTEN HERE!

“Who I Am (Repackaged Album)” is available in all music stores! Check it out!

LINK- https://mlabel.streamlink.to/whoiamrepackaged

REVIEWS ‘I can see him being huge in the future!” Joe Blogs, Music Mag ‘I can see why he had over thousands of subscribers just by looking at his creations.’ Jane Journo, Another Music Mag

Please Contact

michaelhan1010@gmail.com

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv56GvLicHFypIc9mR-cWNw

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/michaelhan_the_starz/