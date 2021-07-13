Devart Launched New ODBC Driver for Hubspot

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has added a new tool to their data connectivity product line – ODBC Driver for Hubspot, — the high-performance connectivity tool with enterprise-level features for accessing HubSpot from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools.

Devart, a recognized vendor of connectivity solutions for various databases and cloud services, has announced the release of ODBC Driver for HubSpot that provides access to HubSpot inbound marketing, sales, and customer service data from various analytics, database management, and reporting tools, IDEs, and programming languages.

Devart ODBC Driver for HubSpot provides full support for standard ODBC API functions and data types and for all HubSpot objects and data types. The driver is able to connect to HubSpot directly through HTTPS or through a proxy server. With the Devart ODBC driver, users can work with HubSpot objects just like with objects from a relational database.

Enterprises with hundreds of machines can greatly reduce the deployment time and cost by using the silent install method with an OEM license. The installer is available in two formats, EXE and MSI.

To learn more about the recent release, visit

https://blog.devart.com/odbc-driver-for-hubspot-released.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.