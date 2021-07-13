Infection Control Singapore

Kaki Bukit Place, Singapore, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Infectious Disease Treatment Room Singapore, Infection control room specially constructed for hospital and housing patients with an infectious disease in order to prevent the spread of the disease in the hospital.

Hand Hygiene for Staff and Patients

The hands of patients and healthcare staff are the main pathways of germ transmission in most facilities. Hands can pick up dirt, viruses and bacteria from surfaces, equipment and infected patients. These contaminated hands can then spread infection when they come into contact with other staff, patients or equipment.

Fortunately, proper hand hygiene routines can reduce the risk posed by dirty hands. Both healthcare staff and patients should routinely wash their hands. Patients need to wash their hands before meals, after using the toilet, and after dealing with bodily fluids — for example, after blowing their nose, sneezing or coughing. Healthcare professionals should routinely encourage and remind patients to wash their hands, and remember to wash their own hands before and after contact with a patient or a patient’s surroundings.