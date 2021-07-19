Oral Care Market Growth By Product and Distribution Channel – Forecast 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report the Oral Care Market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 45.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Factors such as the rising awareness about oral hygiene, growing incidence of dental diseases, and technological advancements in oral care products are expected to drive the growth of the oral hygiene market. Increasing the online purchase of oral care products is expected to create new growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

By distribution channel, the online distribution segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period

By distribution channel, the oral care product market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, dental dispensaries, and online distribution. Online distribution is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period in this segment. This high growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of e-commerce platforms focused on oral care/oral hygiene products, better convenience and availability of a variety of products through this channel along with proper discounts.

The toothpaste segment is expected to account for the largest share of the oral hygiene market in 2019.

Based on product, the oral care market is categorized into toothpaste, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. In 2019, the toothpaste segment was expected to account for the largest share of the oral care product market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the enormous adoption of toothpaste for maintaining oral hygiene, the treatment of dental caries, and its use in post-surgical procedures.

The key players operating in the oral care market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Unilever PLC (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), GC Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland).

Recent Developments

> In April 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (India) merged with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), with HUL responsible for the distribution of GSK’s Consumer Healthcare brands in India, including its leading oral healthcare brand, Sensodyne.

> In April 2020, Perrigo Company plc (Ireland) completed the acquisition of the oral care assets of High Ridge Brands (US), which includes Dr. Fresh, LLC.

> In January 2020, Perrigo Company plc’s Ranir subsidiary acquired the assets of Steripod, a leading toothbrush accessory brand, and innovator in the toothbrush protector market, from Bonfit America Inc (US).

> In December 2019, Colgate-Palmolive Company launched Colgate Optic White Renewal Tooth Paste.

In 2019, the Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the largest share of the oral care market, followed by Europe. The high growth rate of this region can mainly be attributed to the increase in the number of the geriatric population associated with edentulism, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), growing prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases in children and adults, rising awareness about oral healthcare, and willingness to spend more on dental care.

