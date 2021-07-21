Creating Unique Exploration Experiences

“There is so much to experience here, and we are incredibly excited to partner with Driftscape to help showcase our area,” expressed Kim Goodman, Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands. “Not only will our residents learn more about the amazing opportunities in their own backyard as they plan their ‘stay-cations’; but it will enhance the visitors’ experience.” Jennifer Ault, Front of Yonge added, “Come, explore our parks and open spaces, take in our local fare, and learn about our amazing heritage; we can’t wait to welcome you.

Through this partnership, Front of Yonge & Leeds and the Thousand Islands, two unique communities located on the traditional territory of the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee Peoples, are all set to connect their locals and visitors with their surroundings and stories.

Did you know that our Townships are located half-way between Toronto and Montreal? Canada’s capital is only 90 minutes away. Within our borders you can find the highest peak in the Leeds Grenville area at the top of Blue Mountain (Charleston Lake Provincial Park); you can access the UNESCO designated Rideau Canal and the mighty St. Lawrence River, as well as a myriad of inland lakes. The area is home to Ontario’s oldest stone bridge, and one of Canada’s first established glassworks.

Through this app the Front of Yonge & Leeds and the Thousand Islands will showcase arts, culture, heritage, outdoor activities, local fare, and businesses. The Driftscape app will empower Front of Yonge & Leeds and the Thousand Islands to:

Create self-guided tours across their local area: Using audio, video and images, Front of Yonge & Leeds and the Thousand Islands will soon be able to give their visitors a complete guided experience without the need for a personal guide or guidebook, while also helping create a COVID safe experience!

Deliver valuable and real-time information in a way that appeals to their visitors and locals the most, while helping them safely and conveniently plan their trip – even if on the go!

Notify visitors about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them, as they explore the region.

The app includes features such as augmented reality and offline exploration to make the app suitable for audiences across various age groups, catering to their unique preferences and interests.

To experience all that our Townships have to offer download the Driftscape app from your play/app store today!

About Front of Yonge & Leeds and the Thousand Islands:

Front of Yonge Township is a popular summer destination located along the 401 Highway within driving distance of Ottawa, Toronto, and the States. It hosts many campgrounds and accommodations and is situated on the St. Lawrence River. This area includes a number of trails, lakes, and beaches, and is located within the Frontenac Arch Biosphere, which has gained worldwide recognition by becoming an UNESCO member.

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands (TLTI) is an international playground of unrivaled natural beauty – from the rugged and picturesque Frontenac Axis linking the Canadian Shield to New York’s Adirondack Mountains to the Thousand Islands. TLTI offers historic villages, independent galleries, unique boutiques and festivals throughout the year. You will enjoy the quaint shops and hospitality of our many villages such as Lansdowne , Lyndhurst , Rockport , Seeley’s Bay and Ivy Lea.

To learn more about Leeds and the Thousand Islands visit leeds1000islands.ca ; and to learn more about Front of Yonge visit mallorytown.ca .

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more information contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.