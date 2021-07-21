Smart Africa Hosts 24 Countries at the 15th Meeting of its Steering Committee

KIGALI, Rwanda, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Africa hosted the 15th meeting of the Smart Africa Steering Committee virtually on July 15, 2021.

The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Dr. Amani Abou Zeid, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure, ICT and Energy and H.E. Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). In attendance were Ministers and ministerial delegations from: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Cape Verde, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kingdom of Morocco, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Representatives from the following members and partners were also present: AFD, AfDB, Africa50, ATU, AU, ITU, BADEA, Benya Capital, Digicel, Facebook, GiZ, Google, GSMA, GVG, ITU, Inmarsat, NORAD, Omidyar, Orange MEA, Rhode-Schwarz and SoftBank.

Mr. Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of ITU, stressed the importance of providing digital services to all African citizens especially during this pandemic crisis. He also called for participants to support the work and vision of Smart Africa, in order to drive the African continent forward in the ICT sector.

“I am happy to learn that there will be a soft launch of the Smart Africa Blueprints on Cross Border Digital Payment for Digital Trade in Africa, (By the Republic of Ghana), Agri-Tech (By the Republic of Zimbabwe), Artificial Intelligence for Africa (By the Republic of South Africa) and ICT Skills development and Capacity building blueprint (By Burkina Faso). Having soft-launched another four Blueprints at our last meeting, this is a commendable and very practical and inclusive way of taking the Smart Africa agenda forward,” said Mr. Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of ITU.

The meeting received updates on the implementation of the decisions of the 14th Steering Committee meeting held in August 2020. The delegates also received an update on the Smart Africa 2021 annual progress report, progress on the Triennial Strategy & the meeting approved the 2022 action plan and budget.

“Coordination has been strengthened between Smart Africa Secretariat and the AU Commission at all levels to ensure complementarities and avoid duplication. In the same vein the African Union Commission will continue to leverage synergies with existing continental initiatives to realize Africa’s Digital Transformation,” said Dr. Amani Abou Zeid, Commissioner of the African Union in charge of Infrastructure and Energy.

Smart Africa also soft-launched of 3 Blueprints for execution in Africa. The blueprints launched are:

Cross border Digital Payments for Trade led by the Republic of Guinea. This blueprint is a step-by-step guide for Africa on how technology can promote trade across Africa.

AgriTech championed by the Republic of Zimbabwe, which seeks to provide opportunities to deliver food security and improved agricultural economies across Africa leveraging Technology.

ICT Skills Development spearheaded by Burkina Faso, aiming at providing skills of the future to decision makers and the workforce of the future.

“We currently have 26 projects within the Smart Africa project development process. 10 Projects at the Concept stage, 7 at the blueprint stage, 4 at the fund raising and pilot phase and 5 at scale-up stage. This demonstrates the leadership and commitment of the Ministers and partners present here who have ushered the flagship projects into actions that are moving us closer to a Single Digital Market,” said Lacina Koné, Director General and CEO of Smart Africa.

Director General of Smart Africa, Lacina Koné also welcomed the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and the Republic of Sudan as the latest country members of the Smart Africa Alliance bringing the member countries to 32 countries. He also welcomed the new President of the Smart Africa Council of Ministers of ICT (CMICT), Hon. Léon Juste Ibombo, Minister of Post, Telecommunications and Digital Economy for the Republic of Congo.

Hon. Minister Léon Juste Ibombo encouraged all African countries and private sector actors in the continent to join the Alliance. He also congratulated the progress of the Smart Africa Secretariat’s action plan on the vision of transforming Africa into a single market. He highlighted the progress since the last CMICT and assured that he will support and push forward the successful implementation of all agreed actions. He assured the support of the Republic of Congo in ratifying the Agreement establishing the Smart Africa Alliance once approved by the next Smart Africa Board meeting.

Critically, the Steering Committee approved the Agreement establishing the Smart Africa Alliance, which will be presented to Heads of State of member countries at the upcoming board meeting on the sidelines of the Transform Africa Summit being held in September 2021.

The Director-General also advised the Steering Committee that the hybrid version of the Transform Africa Summit 2021, will take place from 08th – 10th September 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda. Moreover, the Steering Committee received updates from members of the Alliance and partners including Facebook, Google, Rohde & Schwarz and DIGICEL.