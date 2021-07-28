Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGD/PGT) Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGD/PGT) Market is expected to value at USD 221.1 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising awareness in regards to genetic techniques and increasing adoption for detection of chromosomal abnormalities. Use of preimplantation genetic testing (PGD/PGS) for embryo screening to perform in vitro fertilization (IVF) is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Identification of genetic disorders and inherited conditions with the help of preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and diagnosis is predicted to foster market growth over the upcoming years.

Globally, the preimplantation genetic testing industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the preimplantation genetic testing market. Early diagnosis of the chromosomal disorders helps to reduce the number of people suffering from congenital diseases. These factors are anticipated to fuel demand for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) solutions. Increasing number of incidences of various gene-related disorders is estimated to favor market growth over the next seven years.

Genetic testing identifies differences among genes that are related with disease or other behaviors. The genetic tests determine person susceptibility towards genetic disease. The testing also helps to understand the likelihood of a person to carry forward genetic mutation to their offspring. Preimplantation genetic testing is performed on various blood sample taken during different period in person’s life, for example, before the birth and until death of the individual. The fast paced technological advancement in genetic testing and sequencing methodologies, has led to the vast expansion of genetic testing in numerous health care sections to determine individual’s susceptibility towards complex disorders.

Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD or PIGD) is also referred as the genetic profiling of embryos prior to implantation. Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD or PIGD) is also used for profiling of oocytes prior to fertilization. Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis is carried out in similar way as that of prenatal diagnosis. Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis offer benefits such as selective pregnancy termination thus ensuring the baby will be free of the disease under consideration. Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis uses in vitro fertilization (IVF) to achieve oocytes or embryos for evaluation.

Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Chromosomal Abnormalities

X-linked Diseases

Freeze Embryo Testing

Aneuploidy Screening

HLA Typing

Other PGT Types

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy

IVF Prognosis

Late-Onset Genetic Disorders

Inherited Genetic Disease

Others

The key players in the preimplantation genetic testing industry are Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Reproductive Health Science Ltd., Natera, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Genea Ltd., Good Start Genetics, Inc., Lab Co., California Pacific Medical Center, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bioarray S.L., Illumina, Inc., Igenomix Co., Reproductive Genetic Innovations LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and CombiMatrix Co.

The preimplantation genetic testing industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the preimplantation genetic testing market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and South Korea are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising healthcare expenditure, strong economic region, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

