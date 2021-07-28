Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Industry Trends and Key Opportunities

Chicago, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The infant formula ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The global infant formula ingredients industry is expected to grow due to high growth in the APAC region caused by increasing birth rate, the inability of mothers to lactate, more number of women joining workforce post-childbirth, and companies producing ingredients similar to human milk (such as human milk oligosaccharides). China is the largest player for infant formula ingredients in the global market.

The key players in the sodium hypophosphite market include AAK AB (Sweden), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Lactalis Ingredients (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands).

Asia Pacific infant formula ingredients market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be key revenue generators during the next few years. The region has seen a rapid transformation in terms of urbanization. This has enabled women to join workforce post-delivery, making infant formula the only nearest substitute to breast milk for infants. Apart from this, China remains a key market for infant formula ingredient manufacturers as the country has one of the highest numbers of births at the global level. The country relies on imported infant formulas from European countries.

Cow milk-based ingredients find widescale usage across Europe and North America regions owing to its acceptance as a cost-effective manufacturing process, and cow milk-based ingredients are available in bulk. Apart from this, most of the infant formula manufacturers use cow-based ingredients, including Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (US).

Infant formula ingredients are commonly used in the powdered form, owing to its ease of handling compared to liquid infant formula ingredients. Several types of infant formula ingredients such as carbohydrates, proteins, some fats, and prebiotics are commonly used in powdered form by infant formula manufacturers. Thus, high growth prospects lie ahead for powder infant formula manufacturers in the coming years, especially from the emerging countries.

