Food & Beverage And Biopolymer Industries Is Set To Boost Algae Products Market Demand

Market Outlook

Algae are the group of plant like microorganisms that convert sunlight, carbon dioxide and nutrients into organic matter thus, replacing many commonly used oils such as fossil, fish and palm and proteins such as animal and plant protein.

An estimated 200 species of algae are currently being used across various application areas including food, feed and fertilizer applications.

Global Algae Products: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global algae products market has been segmented as –

Hydrocolloids

Carotenoids and Pigments Lutein Beta Carotene Lycopene Astaxanthin Fucoxanthin Others

Antioxidants

Lipids

Proteins

Others

On the basis of form, the global algae products market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global algae products market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals

Animal & Aquaculture Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global Algae Products market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store Based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Pharmaceutical/Drug Stores Specialty Stores Others Online



Key Developments In Algae Products Market

In 2016, Nutrex Hawaii, a U.S. based subsidiary of Cyanotech Corporation launched a plant based protein shake under the brand name “Hawaiian Spirulina”

In June 2015, Cyanotech Corp installed a new Astaxanthin extraction system at Cyanotech production facility at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The new extraction system is installed to reduce overall inventory cycle time as well as costs for natural Astaxanthin product due to increasing demand in the country, thus expending n global algae products market

In January 2015, Sensient Colors LLC, a Germany based subsidiary of Sensient Technologies Corp., developed proprietary technology in the extraction of Spirulina blue and started producing it from the same year thus, expanding its presence in algae products market

Some of the key players operating in the global algae products market are, Cargill Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Cyanotech Corporation, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion N.V., Roquette Frères, CP Kelco, Fenchem Biotek, Algatechnologies, Koninklijke DSM N.V., among others.

