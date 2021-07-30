U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Distribution Channel Estimates & Future Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the growing need for efficient and reliable information technology platforms for optimizing, tracking and controlling of energy sources. Energy management system is a supporting tool for economical management. It acts as a conversion of energy supply management for the SMEs and larger industries whose energy is organized by special contracts. Energy management systems (EMS) enable centralized monitoring and help control the use of energy across building systems. They help the system operators in operating all standalone systems in a building concurrently from a web application or a single control device.

Key Players:

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls, Inc.

C3 Energy

GridPoint

Elster Group GmbH

General Electric

Growth Drivers:

Energy management systems hold features like real-time monitoring, power quality investigation, historical data for comparing and diagnosing problems, automated billing, and customized reporting. Besides there are other advanced features also that are not used by the EMS managers. For example, the monitoring capabilities of energy management systems are highly proficient for enhancing (HVAC) and lighting and for minimizing energy use whereas most system operators are unable to explore these resources due to lack of time.

The energy consumption of several machinery, equipment and tools contribute towards considerable energy consumption of the plant. This results in synchronized monitoring and managing which has greater impact in improving the plant’s energy efficiency. Consequently, the monitoring and managing holds considerable market share in service industry and is predicted to continue to offer profitable business opportunities in the coming years. Furthermore, the improving long term advantages of energy efficiencies especially in developing economies like African and Asian regions is anticipated to boost the growth of training and consulting associated services, thereby affecting U.S. energy management systems industry.

Energy management systems are gaining acceptability since they help increase productivity, gain competitive advantage, and reduce energy cost. Additionally, limited availability of fossils and government policies concerning energy conservation is attracting the attention of U.S. energy management systems market players. Every industry requires energy and hence, it becomes essential to install the (EMS) energy management systems. Despite technology progressing on a faster rate, the end-use consumers may not accept the same easily. Although numerous prospective buyers of energy management system are well acquainted of the benefits of deploying the system, they still implement the customary applications and technology.

The advent of strict building regulations and standards by local government display positive influence on the energy conservation and boost the industry. In addition, geopolitical regulations to reduce emissions with growing demand for reliable and clean energy will impel U.S. EMS market in the coming years. Regional government is also focusing to convert the current and new buildings to zero energy, which will control carbon footprints. This is estimated to drive the market in near future.

Vertical Outlook:

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail & offices

Healthcare

Based on service, the market is divided into monitoring & control, implementation & integration, maintenance, and consulting & training. Based on component, U.S. energy management systems (EMS) market is divided into sensors, controllers, software, and others. Based on type, the market is divided into home energy management, building energy management system and industrial energy management systems. Geographically, the industry is segmented as United States, Canada and Mexico.

